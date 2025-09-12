TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO BBB CLO ETF (the "BMO CLO ETF").

The BMO CLO ETF has closed its initial offering of CAD Units (CBOE CA: ZBBZ), Hedged Units (CBOE CA: ZBBZ.F) and USD Units (CBOE CA: ZBBZ.U) and is listed and trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

The BMO CLO ETF's objective is to provide income while at the same time preserving capital by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in a diversified portfolio of BBB-rated collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") of issuers domiciled outside of Canada. In respect of the Hedged Units, the BMO CLO ETF will also invest in or use derivative instruments to seek to hedge U.S. currency exposure.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO CLO ETF before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO CLO ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

