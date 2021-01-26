TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today launched 11 new Exchange Trade Funds (ETFs), including a suite of ETFs focused on innovation.

"We are focusing on disruptive innovation, which is about looking at long-term mega trends that are poised to transform the economy. These mega trends are top-down views that have proven to be the powerful market drivers that change the way we live, behave and interact with the world," said Kevin Gopaul, President, ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "We are also bringing the S&P Global Clean Energy Index – one of the world's most recognized clean energy indexes – to Canada. BMO is excited to offer a comprehensive suite of products providing investors exposure to some of these mega trends, and other emerging themes."

The new ETFs and ETF series include:

Innovation

BMO ETFs is the first in Canada to provide access to five MSCI Innovation Indexes including:

BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF (ZINN): Generally invests in a variety of innovative companies that have high exposure to the following themes: autonomous technology & industrial innovation, genomic innovation, fintech innovation, and next generation internet innovation.

Generally invests in a variety of innovative companies that have high exposure to the following themes: autonomous technology & industrial innovation, genomic innovation, fintech innovation, and next generation internet innovation. BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF (ZAUT): Generally invests in companies with high exposure to business activities such as the development of new products and services as a result of technological innovation in industrial automation, manufacturing, transportation, energy usage, energy storage, energy production as well as in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Generally invests in companies with high exposure to business activities such as the development of new products and services as a result of technological innovation in industrial automation, manufacturing, transportation, energy usage, energy storage, energy production as well as in artificial intelligence and machine learning. BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF (ZFIN): Generally invests in companies with high exposure to business activities such as digital and mobile payments, blockchain technologies or peer to peer transactions, and digital platforms which include targeted marketing and financial services platforms.

Generally invests in companies with high exposure to business activities such as digital and mobile payments, blockchain technologies or peer to peer transactions, and digital platforms which include targeted marketing and financial services platforms. BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF (ZGEN) : Generally invests in companies which are determined to have a high exposure to business activities such as gene editing, agricultural biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, genome related hardware for analytics and diagnostics, bioinformatics, targeted therapeutics, and gene and stem cell therapies.

: Generally invests in companies which are determined to have a high exposure to business activities such as gene editing, agricultural biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, genome related hardware for analytics and diagnostics, bioinformatics, targeted therapeutics, and gene and stem cell therapies. BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF (ZINT): Generally invests in companies with high exposure to business activities such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), mobile and digital payments, e-commerce, social media, blockchain or P2P, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Clean Energy

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF (ZCLN): Generally invests in a variety of global clean energy companies. These securities are involved in clean energy related businesses. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index comprises a diversified mix of clean energy production and clean energy equipment & technology companies.

Covered Call

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (ZWT): Provides exposure to a portfolio of technology and technology related companies to generate income and provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options.

Fixed Income

BMO Short Term US TIPS Index ETF (ZTIP/ ZTIP.F/ZTIP.U): Provides exposure to U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, while acting as an inflation hedge in portfolios.

New Series

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units) (ESGY.F): Expanding this ESG offering to include a new hedged series providing investors with more currency choices.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

