TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced a change to the underlying indices for each of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ("ZAG"), BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ("ZSB"), BMO Government Bond Index ETF ("ZGB"), and BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ("ZCB") and a change of index provider for each of ZSB, ZGB and ZCB.

Effective today, the BMO ETFs will start tracking new indices as set out in the table below:

Ticker Current Index New Index ZAG FTSE Canada UniverseXM Bond Index™ FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ ZSB Bloomberg Barclays Canadian Government/Credit 1-5 Years Index FTSE Canada Short Term Overall Bond Index™ ZGB Bloomberg Barclays Canadian Treasury and Government-Related Index FTSE Canada All Government Bond Index™ ZCB Bloomberg Barclays Canadian Corporate Index FTSE Canada All Corporate Bond Index™

The change to each index aligns with the current investment objectives and strategies of the respective BMO ETF. Each BMO ETF continues to provide investors with substantially the same asset class exposure. The new index provider for each of ZSB, ZGB and ZCB will be FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc., changing from Bloomberg Index Services Limited.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if any) all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The above ETFs are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by, FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE Canada") or Frank Russell Company ("Russell") (together the "Licensor Parties"). The Licensor Parties make no claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to (i) the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Canada Index(es) or the Russell Index(es), (ii) and/or the figure at which the said FTSE Canada Index(es) or Russell Index(es) stands at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise, or (iii) the suitability of the FTSE Canada Index(es) and/or the Russell Index(es) for the purpose to which it is being put in connection with the ETFs mentioned herein. The FTSE Canada Index(es) is/are compiled and calculated by and all copyright in the Index values and constituent list vests in FTSE Canada. The Russell Index(es) is/are calculated by Russell or its agent. The Licensor Parties shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Index and the Licensor Parties shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. "Russell®" is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.

BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). BARCLAYS® is a trademark and service mark of Barclays Bank Plc (collectively with its affiliates, "Barclays"), used under license. Bloomberg or Bloomberg's licensors, including Barclays, own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Barclays Indices, including the Index. Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays is affiliated with the Manager, and neither approves, endorses, reviews or recommends the fund(s) mentioned herein. Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays guarantees the timeliness, accurateness or completeness of any data or information relating to the Index and neither shall be liable in any way to the Manager, investors in fund(s) mentioned or other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Established in May 2009, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. BMO ETFs provide Canadian investors with broader choices and greater access to an innovative portfolio of investment products.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

