TORONTO, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc., the manager of BMO Private Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio (the "Portfolio"), today announced a sub-advisor change to the Portfolio.

Effective on or about July 28, 2023, ARGA Investment Management, LP will replace Comgest SA as sub-advisor for the Portfolio and Comgest SA will cease to be a sub-advisor for the Portfolio.

There will be no change to the Portfolio's fundamental investment objectives or to the investment risk rating as a result of this change.

