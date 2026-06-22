BMO Announces Final Valuations and Declares Final Distributions on Units of Certain Terminated BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series of a BMO Mutual Fund

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), today announced the final net asset values for each of BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZBBB), BMO Global Agriculture ETF (TSX: ZEAT), and BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF (TSX: ZGRN) (collectively, the "ETFs"). As well, BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII") today announced the final net asset value for the ETF Series of units of BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (the "Fund").

On April 1, 2026, BMOAM Inc. and BMOII pre-announced the termination of the ETFs and the Fund. Effective at the close of business June 19, 2026, the ETFs and the Fund were terminated. The units of each ETF and the ETF Series of units of the Fund were de-listed, at the request of BMOAM Inc. or BMOII, as applicable, from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc., as applicable, effective close of business on June 15, 2026.

At the time of termination, all units of each ETF and all units of the ETF Series of the Fund then outstanding were redeemed and each holder of such units received redemption proceeds equal to the net asset value of those units at that time. In addition, immediately before the time of termination, each holder of such units had received a final distribution based on the number of such units held, which were automatically reinvested and consolidated such that, in every case, the number and value of units outstanding following the distribution were equal to the number and value of units outstanding immediately prior to the distribution.

The following table indicates, for each ETF and for the ETF Series of the Fund, the NAV per unit at the time of termination and the final distribution per unit:

Name of ETF Series of Units Ticker Symbol NAV per

Unit ($) Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF CAD Units TSX: ZBBB 29.13969 0.411009 BMO Global Agriculture ETF CAD Units TSX: ZEAT 26.50686 0.094692 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF CAD Units TSX: ZGRN 48.77858 0.331062 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund CAD Units Cboe Canada: TOWR 31.46875 0.985407

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted, by FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. (FGDCM), FTSE International Limited (FTSE), Frank Russell Company (Frank Russell), FTSE Fixed Income LLC (FTSE FI) or the London Stock Exchange Group companies (together with FGDCM, FTSE, Frank Russell and FTSE FI, the Licensor Parties). The Licensor Parties make no claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to (i) the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices, (ii) the figure at which any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices stands at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise, or (iii) the suitability of an Underlying Index for the particular purpose to which is it being put in connection with the FTSE BMO ETFs. Each of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices is compiled and calculated by FGDCM of FTSE and all copyright in any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices values and constituent lists vests in FGDCM or FTSE, respectively. The Licensor Parties shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Index and the Licensor Parties shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. FTSE® is a trade mark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used under licence.

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, [email protected], (416) 867-3996