BMO credit and debit card customers can benefit from always-on fuel discounts at Shell Canada service stations, which can be combined with a Shell/CAA discount for customers to save up to 10 cents per litre.

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO today announced its new, exclusive partnership with Shell Canada, offering more benefits and savings opportunities for BMO credit and debit card customers. Customers are now eligible for a discount of 7 cents per litre on Shell V-Power® NiTRO Premium fuel and 2 cents per litre on all other Shell fuels at Shell service stations in Canada when they use a BMO credit or debit card that has been linked to a valid AIR MILES collector card.

The partnership helps customers make financial progress by providing more savings opportunities on day-to-day expenses as Canadians look for increased value from their reward programs. According to recent insights from the BMO Real Financial Progress Index, Canadians reported increased concern about the cost of living (60 per cent), inflation (57 per cent) and their overall financial situation (39 per cent) in the last three months, underscoring the value of more savings opportunities.

"BMO, Shell and AIR MILES have a strong partnership history spanning over 30 years, and we are all very excited to launch this new chapter which will offer Canadians even more opportunities to save and make real financial progress wherever they go," said Jennifer Douglas, Head, North American Retail & Small Business Payments, BMO. "Driven by our steadfast commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences, we look forward to bringing more exclusive benefits that will enhance the card experience for our customers."

This fuel discount is in addition to all other benefits that BMO customers would earn when they purchase fuel at Shell, including any credit card rewards, AIR MILES Reward Miles, and special offers.

This offer is also stackable with the existing 3 cents per litre discount offered to CAA, AMA, or BCAA Members at Shell. By presenting both a CAA, AMA, or BCAA membership card and a BMO credit or debit card linked to an AIR MILES collector card, customers can save a total of 10 cents per litre on Shell V-Power® NiTRO premium fuel and 5 cents per litre on all other Shell fuels.

To learn more about the offer and how to register, please visit: www.bmo.com/Shell.

To learn more about BMO's credit cards, please visit: www.bmo.com/creditcards.

To get a free AIR MILES collector card, please visit: www.airmiles.ca/en/join.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996