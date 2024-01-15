TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. ("BPIC"), the manager of BMO Private Canadian Short-Mid Bond Portfolio (the "Portfolio"), today announced changes to the Portfolio. These changes include amendments to the Portfolio's investment strategies to allow for the Portfolio to invest in a selection of fixed income securities with a variety of investment maturities, changes to the Portfolio's portfolio management team, and a change of the Portfolio's name to BMO Private Canadian Bond Portfolio to reflect the new investment strategies of the Portfolio.

The changes are intended to be effective on or about January 26, 2024, provided regulatory approval is received.

There will be no changes to the Portfolio's fundamental investment objectives or to its investment risk ratings as a result of these changes.

