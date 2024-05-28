BMO Announces Changes to its Mutual Fund Product Line-Up Français

May 28, 2024

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management ("BMO GAM") today announced the following changes to its product offering:

Fund Launches

BMO GAM is launching the following funds:

Fund

Series offered

BMO Inflation Opportunities Fund

Series A, F, I and Advisor Series

BMO Strategic Fixed Income Yield Fund  

Series A, F, I and Advisor Series
Series Terminations

BMO GAM intends to terminate the following series of BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "Terminating Series") on or about August 16, 2024 (the "Termination Date"):

Fund

Series

BMO Enterprise Fund

T5

BMO European Fund

F6 and T6

BMO Global Small Cap Fund

Classic Series

BMO Risk Reduction Equity Fund

Advisor Series

BMO Risk Reduction Fixed Income Fund

Advisor Series and F

BMO SelectTrust® Balanced Portfolio

Classic F

BMO SelectTrust® Conservative Portfolio  

C and T8

BMO SelectTrust® Income Portfolio

C, Classic F, T5 and T8

BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund

F6 and T6

BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

Classic Series

BMO World Bond Fund

Classic Series

Effective May 24, 2024, the Terminating Series were closed to new investments.

No redemption fees are payable upon the redemption or termination of Terminating Series units.

Series Consolidations

BMO GAM intends to consolidate the following fund series (collectively, the "Consolidating Series") on or about the Termination Date:

Fund

Consolidating Series

Continuing Series

BMO Asset Allocation Fund

T5

T6

BMO Concentrated Global Balanced Fund  

T5

T6

BMO Conservative ETF Portfolio

F4

F6

BMO Diversified Income Portfolio

T5

T6

BMO Diversified Income Portfolio

T8

T6

BMO Dividend Fund

F4

F6

BMO Dividend Fund

T5

T6

BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio

F2

F6

BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio

F4

F6

BMO Fixed Income ETF Portfolio

F6

F2

BMO Growth ETF Portfolio

F4

F6

BMO Growth & Income Fund

T5

T8

Effective May 24, 2024, the Consolidating Series were closed to new investments.

On the Termination Date, units of each Terminating Series in the preceding table will be switched to units of the corresponding Continuing Series.

Fund Terminations

BMO GAM intends to terminate the following funds (the "Terminating Funds") on or about the Termination Date:

BMO Preferred Share Fund
BMO Sustainable Opportunities China Equity Fund

Effective May 24, 2024, the Terminating Funds were closed to new investments.

No redemption fees are payable upon the redemption or termination of Terminating Fund units.

Distribution Frequency Changes

Effective June 2024 the distribution frequency of the following series will change:

Fund

Series

Current
Frequency

New
Frequency

BMO Global Equity Fund

A, F, I, and Advisor Series

Monthly

Annual

BMO Global Equity Fund

Active ETF Series (BGEQ)

Quarterly

Annual

BMO Global Health Care Fund

Active ETF Series (BGHC)

Quarterly

Annual

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund

Active ETF Series (ZGI)

Quarterly

Monthly
Risk Rating Changes

Effective May 24, 2024, the risk rating of each of the following funds changed:

Fund

Previous
Risk Rating

Current
Risk Rating

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund*

Medium

Medium to High

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

BMO Sustainable Income Portfolio

Low

Low to Medium

BMO Sustainable Opportunities China Equity Fund

Medium to High

High

BMO US Small Cap Fund

Medium

Medium to High

BMO USD Income ETF Portfolio

Low

Low to Medium

* Hedged Series only.

These risk rating changes are not a result of any change to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of any of the funds. They are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

For more information about the funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

