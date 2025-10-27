TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., the manager of the BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs), and BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced portfolio manager and sub-advisor changes for certain funds.

Effective at the close of business on October 28, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Brian Belski will no longer act as sub-advisor for the BMO ETFs and the BMO Mutual Funds set out in the table below. BMO Asset Management Inc. will continue as portfolio adviser to these BMO ETFs and as portfolio manager to these BMO Mutual Funds.

BMO ETFs BMO Mutual Funds BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

(Cboe Canada: ZBCB) BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (Series A, F, I, ETF Series (TSX: ZACE) and

Advisor Series) BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF (Cboe Canada: ZBEC) BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series) BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Cboe Canada: ZBDU/ZBDU.F)

BMO US Equity Focused ETF (Cboe Canada: ZBEU/ZBEU.F)

BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF

(Cboe Canada: ZBVU)



Effective on or about January 30, 2026, Fullgoal Asset Management (HK) Limited will replace Polen Capital HK Limited as portfolio manager of BMO Greater China Fund.

There will be no change to these BMO ETFs' or BMO Mutual Funds' fundamental investment objectives or to their investment risk ratings as a result of these changes.

For more information about BMO ETFs, please visit www.bmoetfs.com. For more information about BMO Mutual Funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds and mutual funds. Please read the ETF facts, the fund facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant exchange traded fund or mutual fund before investing. Exchange traded funds and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs and/or the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or BMO Mutual Fund. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996