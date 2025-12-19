BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for December 2025 Français

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the December 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1 that distribute monthly, quarterly and annually, as set out in the tables below.

Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on December 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is December 30, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker

Cash Distribution ($)

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

$0.135

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

$0.134

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units*)

ZAAA.U

$0.134

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

$0.040

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

$0.075

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

$0.060

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

$0.050

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

$0.075

BMO BBB CLO ETF

ZBBZ

$0.160

BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBBZ.F

$0.159

BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units*)

ZBBZ.U

$0.159

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

$0.310

BMO Broad Commodity ETF

ZCOM

$0.000

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

$0.120

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

$0.160

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

$0.320

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

$0.060

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

$0.070

BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF

ZBEC

$0.220

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

$0.105

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

$0.073

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

$0.300

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

$0.075

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

$0.200

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

$0.480

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

$0.148

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

$0.120

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units*)

ZWB.U

$0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

$0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

$0.220

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

$0.160

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

$0.145

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

$0.245

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

$0.145

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

$0.070

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

$0.025

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

$0.190

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

$0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

$0.145

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

$0.219

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

$0.600

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

$0.150

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

$0.690

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

$0.090

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

$0.185

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

$0.195

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

$0.380

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

$0.240

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

$0.070

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

$0.276

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

$0.258

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

$0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

$0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

$0.065

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

$0.120

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

$0.120

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

$0.070

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

$0.130

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

$0.034

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

$0.085

BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGEQ

$0.200

BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGHC

$0.000

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

$0.175

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

$0.050

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

$0.340

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIN

$0.020

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

$0.055

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

$0.300

BMO Gold Bullion ETF

ZGLD

$0.000

BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units*)

ZGLD.U

$0.000

BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF

ZGLH

$0.000

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

$0.320

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

$0.060

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

$0.075

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

$0.276

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

$0.059

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

$0.101

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZJK.U

$0.090

BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF

ZHC

$0.150

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

$0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

$0.080

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

$0.150

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

$0.190

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

$0.270

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

$0.056

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZPR.U

$0.089

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

$0.060

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

$0.030

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

$0.037

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

$0.135

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

$0.085

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

$0.296

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

$0.240

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTL.U

$0.280

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

$0.280

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

$0.680

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

$0.160

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

$0.170

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

$0.270

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units*)

ZLU.U

$0.190

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

$0.170

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

$0.055

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

$0.030

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

$0.035

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

$0.047

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

$0.069

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZIC.U

$0.050

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

$0.400

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTM.U

$0.390

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

$0.098

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

$0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units*)

ZMI.U

$0.040

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

$0.110

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

$0.100

BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGA

$0.250

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

$0.210

BMO MSCI China Selection Equity Index ETF

ZCH

$0.260

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

$0.180

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF

ZIQ

$0.130

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

$0.150

BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGE

$0.200

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

$0.600

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

$0.130

BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGG

$0.140

BMO MSCI India Selection Equity Index ETF

ZID

$0.340

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

$0.110

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

$0.070

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZUQ.U

$0.075

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGY

$0.110

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

$0.096

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

$0.150

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

$0.460

BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

$0.280

BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZNQ.U

$0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

$0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

$0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units*)

ZPAY.U

$0.180

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

$0.050

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

$0.200

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

$0.210

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZSP.U

$0.160

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

$0.130

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

$0.120

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZMID.U

$0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

$0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

$0.120

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZSML.U

$0.130

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

$0.420

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

$0.240

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

$0.045

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

$0.030

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

$0.030

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

$0.390

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

$0.100

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

$0.045

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

$0.300

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

$0.270

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTIP.U

$0.280

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

$0.380

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTS.U

$0.360

BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFC

$0.080

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFN

$0.310

BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLC

$0.340

BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLC.F

$0.280

BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLY

$0.190

BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLY.F

$0.160

BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLP

$0.280

BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLP.F

$0.620

BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLE

$0.970

BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLE.F

$0.700

BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLF

$0.260

BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLF.F

$0.310

BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLV

$0.150

BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLV.F

$0.680

BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLI

$0.660

BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLI.F

$0.270

BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLB

$0.450

BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLB.F

$0.470

BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLR

$0.970

BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLR.F

$1.370

BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLK

$0.110

BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLK.F

$0.140

BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLU

$0.350

BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLU.F

$0.390

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

$0.250

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

$0.300

BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCO

$0.090

BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCP

$0.100

BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCQ

$0.100

BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZACE

$0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

$0.097

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units*)

ZUS.U

$0.164

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

$0.074

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

$0.068

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZUAG.U

$0.070

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

$0.070

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units*)

ZDY.U

$0.050

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

$0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

$0.070

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

$0.045

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April

ZAPR

$0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January

ZJAN

$0.042

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July

ZJUL

$0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

$0.043

BMO US Equity Focused ETF

ZBEU

$0.100

BMO US Equity Focused ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBEU.F

$0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

$0.130

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units*)

ZWH.U

$0.125

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

$0.105

BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF

ZBVU

$0.300

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

$0.090

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

$0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZUP.U

$0.100

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

$0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units*)

ZPW.U

$0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

$0.120

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

$0.098

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units*)

ZUCM.U

$0.095

BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series)

WOMN

$0.000

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZMI.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZPAY.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZUE, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU, and ZCN. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group 

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities. 

