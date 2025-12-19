TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the December 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1 that distribute monthly, quarterly and annually, as set out in the tables below.

Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on December 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is December 30, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution ($) BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA $0.135 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F $0.134 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units*) ZAAA.U $0.134 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG $0.040 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT $0.075 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG $0.060 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T $0.050 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL $0.075 BMO BBB CLO ETF ZBBZ $0.160 BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZBBZ.F $0.159 BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units*) ZBBZ.U $0.159 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB $0.310 BMO Broad Commodity ETF ZCOM $0.000 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR $0.120 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI $0.160 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI $0.320 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB $0.060 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV $0.070 BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF ZBEC $0.220 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC $0.105 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS $0.073 BMO Clean Energy Index ETF ZCLN $0.300 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON $0.075 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB $0.200 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB $0.480 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB $0.148 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB $0.120 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units*) ZWB.U $0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA $0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN $0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC $0.160 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD $0.145 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT $0.245 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK $0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU $0.070 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB $0.025 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ $0.190 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF $0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB $0.145 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT $0.219 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD $0.600 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN $0.150 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO $0.690 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE $0.090 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB $0.185 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK $0.195 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH $0.380 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU $0.240 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT $0.070 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB $0.276 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF $0.258 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP $0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE $0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH $0.065 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT $0.120 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM $0.120 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC $0.070 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL $0.130 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV $0.034 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT $0.085 BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series) BGEQ $0.200 BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series) BGHC $0.000 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG $0.175 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF $0.050 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI $0.340 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN $0.020 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT $0.055 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB $0.300 BMO Gold Bullion ETF ZGLD $0.000 BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units*) ZGLD.U $0.000 BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF ZGLH $0.000 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB $0.320 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T $0.060 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO $0.075 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB $0.276 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY $0.059 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK $0.101 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZJK.U $0.090 BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF ZHC $0.150 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI $0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH $0.080 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN $0.150 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F $0.190 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG $0.270 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR $0.056 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*) ZPR.U $0.089 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC $0.060 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL $0.030 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL $0.037 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC $0.135 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU $0.085 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL $0.296 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F $0.240 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTL.U $0.280 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB $0.280 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE $0.680 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI $0.160 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD $0.170 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU $0.270 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units*) ZLU.U $0.190 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH $0.170 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM $0.055 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM $0.030 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP $0.035 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU $0.047 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC $0.069 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZIC.U $0.050 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM $0.400 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTM.U $0.390 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK $0.098 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI $0.070 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units*) ZMI.U $0.040 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN $0.110 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ $0.100 BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF ESGA $0.250 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC $0.210 BMO MSCI China Selection Equity Index ETF ZCH $0.260 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM $0.180 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ $0.130 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA $0.150 BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF ESGE $0.200 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM $0.600 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ $0.130 BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF ESGG $0.140 BMO MSCI India Selection Equity Index ETF ZID $0.340 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ $0.110 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F $0.070 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUQ.U $0.075 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF ESGY $0.110 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F $0.096 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU $0.150 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ $0.460 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ $0.280 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units*) ZNQ.U $0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY $0.200 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F $0.175 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units*) ZPAY.U $0.180 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR $0.050 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE $0.200 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP $0.210 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units*) ZSP.U $0.160 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID $0.130 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F $0.120 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units*) ZMID.U $0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML $0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F $0.120 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units*) ZSML.U $0.130 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU $0.420 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN $0.240 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS $0.045 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS $0.030 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS $0.030 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB $0.390 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB $0.100 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU $0.045 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP $0.300 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F $0.270 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTIP.U $0.280 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS $0.380 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTS.U $0.360 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFC $0.080 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFN $0.310 BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF ZXLC $0.340 BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLC.F $0.280 BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF ZXLY $0.190 BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLY.F $0.160 BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF ZXLP $0.280 BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLP.F $0.620 BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF ZXLE $0.970 BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLE.F $0.700 BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLF $0.260 BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLF.F $0.310 BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF ZXLV $0.150 BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLV.F $0.680 BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLI $0.660 BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLI.F $0.270 BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLB $0.450 BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLB.F $0.470 BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF ZXLR $0.970 BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLR.F $1.370 BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF ZXLK $0.110 BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLK.F $0.140 BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF ZXLU $0.350 BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLU.F $0.390 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB $0.250 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD $0.300 BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCO $0.090 BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCP $0.100 BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCQ $0.100 BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZACE $0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST $0.097 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units*) ZUS.U $0.164 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG $0.074 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F $0.068 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUAG.U $0.070 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY $0.070 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units*) ZDY.U $0.050 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU $0.070 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F $0.070 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD $0.045 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR $0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN $0.042 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL $0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT $0.043 BMO US Equity Focused ETF ZBEU $0.100 BMO US Equity Focused ETF (Hedged Units) ZBEU.F $0.110 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH $0.130 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units*) ZWH.U $0.125 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS $0.105 BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF ZBVU $0.300 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP $0.090 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP $0.110 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUP.U $0.100 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW $0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units*) ZPW.U $0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH $0.120 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM $0.098 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units*) ZUCM.U $0.095 BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series) WOMN $0.000

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZMI.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZPAY.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZUE, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU, and ZCN. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

