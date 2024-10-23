BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for October 2024 Français
Oct 23, 2024, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the October 2024 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on October 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on November 4, 2024.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is October 30, 2024.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.040
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.040
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.045
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.140
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.075
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGH
|
0.100
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGH.F
|
0.095
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.056
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
0.085
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.045
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
0.068
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.060
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.033
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.040
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.050
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.042
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.059
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
0.042
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.057
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.038
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.025
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.030
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.038
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.060
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.060
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.060
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.090
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.100
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
0.098
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.141
|
BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF
|
ZEBA
|
0.115
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.100
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.110
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
0.140
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.150
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.145
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.070
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.175
|
BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.160
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.090
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.070
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
0.120
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.155
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.160
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.165
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
0.195
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.120
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.115
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
0.060
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.055
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.100
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
0.105
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.090
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.085
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
0.034
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
0.055
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.170
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
0.050
|
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, and ZPW.U.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
Media Contacts: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
