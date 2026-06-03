TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced changes to its product offerings.

Name Change and Qualification of ETF Series securities of BMO International Equity Fund

There will be a name change of BMO International Equity Fund to BMO Market+ International Equity Fund.

ETF Series securities of this fund are qualified for distribution.

Qualification of Series T10 and Series F10 securities

Series T10 and Series F10 securities of each of BMO Covered Call Canada High Dividend ETF Fund, BMO Covered Call Europe High Dividend ETF Fund and BMO Covered Call U.S. High Dividend ETF Fund are qualified for distribution.

Qualification of Series G securities

Series G securities of each of BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund, BMO Global Equity Fund, BMO Global Income & Growth Fund, BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Fund, BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund, BMO Strategic Equity Yield Fund and BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund are qualified for distribution.

Qualification of Series I securities

Series I securities of BMO Growth & Income Fund are expected to be qualified for distribution.

Changes of Ticker Symbols

The ticker symbols for the Active ETF Series of each of BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund, BMO Global Equity Fund, BMO Global Health Care Fund, BMO Global Infrastructure Fund, BMO Global Innovators Fund, and BMO Global REIT Fund will change as follows:

Name of BMO Mutual Fund Name of Series Current Ticker New Ticker Exchange BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Active ETF Series BGDV ZGDV Cboe Canada BMO Global Equity Fund Active ETF Series BGEQ ZGEQ Cboe Canada BMO Global Health Care Fund Active ETF Series BGHC ZGHC Cboe Canada BMO Global Infrastructure Fund Active ETF Series BGIF ZGIF Cboe Canada BMO Global Innovators Fund Active ETF Series BGIN ZGIN Cboe Canada BMO Global REIT Fund Active ETF Series BGRT ZGRT Cboe Canada

Units will begin trading on Cboe Canada under the new ticker symbols on or about June 24, 2026.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant BMO Mutual Fund, or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant simplified prospectus.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996