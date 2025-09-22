TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the September 2025 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series") that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on September 29, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on October 2, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is September 29, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT

$ BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.040 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.060 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.145 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.070 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.056 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.100 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.056 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.089 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.060 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.030 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.037 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.055 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.030 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.035 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.044 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.061 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.045 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.050 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.045 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.030 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.030 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.045 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.065 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.065 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.065 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.090 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.110 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.100 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T 0.050 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.100 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.220 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.070 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.175 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T 0.060 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.080 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.070 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.040 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.200 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.175 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.180 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.112 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.180 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.107 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.104 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.070 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.050 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.045 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.130 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.125 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.105 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV 0.034 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT 0.055 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.115 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF 0.050 BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA 0.135 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F 0.134 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZAAA.U 0.134 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB 0.060 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU 0.070 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F 0.070 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD 0.125

Quarterly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT

$ BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB 0.310 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI 0.320 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB 0.480 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ 0.190 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN 0.150 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO 0.690 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB 0.185 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.195 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB 0.276 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF 0.258 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.120 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 0.070 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.130 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.340 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.320 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB 0.276 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN 0.150 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F 0.190 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 0.296 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F 0.240 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTL.U 0.280 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.400 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTM.U 0.390 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN 0.110 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 0.100 BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF ESGA 0.250 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.210 BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF ESGE 0.200 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.180 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ 0.130 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.150 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.130 BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF ESGG 0.140 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF ESGY 0.110 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F 0.090 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 0.110 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F 0.070 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUQ.U 0.075 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.150 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 0.200 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.210 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSP.U 0.160 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU 0.420 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.240 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID 0.130 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F 0.120 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZMID.U 0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML 0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F 0.120 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSML.U 0.130 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.390 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP 0.300 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F 0.270 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTIP.U 0.280 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.380 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTS.U 0.360 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT 0.075 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG 0.060 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.075 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.075 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB 0.148 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT 0.120 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.075 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC 0.135 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU 0.085 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 0.280 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.160 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 0.170 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 0.270 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)* ZLU.U 0.190 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH 0.170 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB 0.100 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN 0.042 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT 0.043 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR 0.120 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI 0.160 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB 0.200 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN 0.020 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB 0.300 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB 0.250 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD 0.300 BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCO 0.090 BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCP 0.100 BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCQ 0.100

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested





The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

FUND NAME FUND TICKER REINVESTED DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT ($) BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.220 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L 0.140 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.140 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 0.640 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)* ZUS.V 0.720

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZUS.V.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of an ETF Series of a BMO Mutual Fund will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Fund. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. The ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

