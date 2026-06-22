BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2026

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BMO Financial Group

Jun 22, 2026, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the June 2026 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")¹ that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on June 29, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on July 3, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is June 29, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT $

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

0.126

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

0.124

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZAAA.U

0.126

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.039

BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZEQT.T

0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZBAL.T

0.049

BMO BBB CLO ETF

ZBBZ

0.163

BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBBZ.F

0.162

BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZBBZ.U

0.163

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

0.060

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.075

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.120

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWC.T

0.333

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.081

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.150

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWB.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.190

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.150

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash
Flow Units)

ZWA.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWEN.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWHC.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

0.170

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWGD.T

0.333

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.350

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWT.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWK.T

0.450

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWU.T

0.625

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.022

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.041

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.148

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.089

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.066

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.110

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWP.T

0.333

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow
Units)

ZWE.T

0.333

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.060

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

ZGDV

0.034

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.190

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWG.T

0.333

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

ZGIF

0.050

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

ZGRT

0.055

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.112

BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZGRO.T

0.058

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.059

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.102

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.096

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.085

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.057

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.091

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.057

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.028

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.036

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.057

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.034

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.040

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.048

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.071

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.051

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.100

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.050

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.034

BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF

ZDIV

0.104

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.180

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.059

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.047

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.029

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.026

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.049

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.103

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.160

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.074

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.068

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.071

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.075

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.055

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

0.070

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.050

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.140

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWH.T

0.413

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.140

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.120

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWS.T

0.413

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.077

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.093

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.086

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.091

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.089

Quarterly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT $

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

0.074

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

0.074

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.059

BMO Broad Commodity ETF

ZCOM

0.000

BMO Broad Commodity ETF (Hedged Units)

ZCOM.F

0.000

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

0.160

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

0.346

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.054

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

0.200

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.497

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

0.169

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.203

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.108

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.793

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.178

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.205

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

0.281

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

0.260

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.117

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.069

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.137

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.334

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

ZGIN

0.020

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

0.300

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.065

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

0.295

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

0.144

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

0.208

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

0.135

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

0.085

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.301

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

0.229

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

0.282

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.280

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.160

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.170

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.270

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

0.190

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.170

BMO Market+ All Country World Equity ETF

ZMPW

0.000

BMO Market+ Canadian Equity ETF

ZMPC

0.000

BMO Market+ Global Equity ETF

ZMPG

0.000

BMO Market+ Low Volatility Global Equity ETF

ZMLG

0.000

BMO Market+ US Equity ETF

ZMPU

0.000

BMO Market+ US Equity ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMPU.F

0.000

BMO Market+ US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZMPU.U

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.422

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

0.398

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.107

BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGA

0.274

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.210

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.192

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF

ZIQ

0.138

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.156

BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGE

0.204

BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF

ZESM

0.157

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.132

BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGG

0.139

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF

ZEQL

0.111

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZEQL.F

0.103

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZEQL.U

0.104

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.130

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

0.077

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

0.083

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGY

0.121

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.089

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.208

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.207

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.235

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

0.169

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

0.129

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

0.111

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

0.123

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

0.136

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

0.117

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

0.131

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

0.412

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.243

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.382

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

0.113

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

0.390

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

0.338

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

0.354

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.387

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

0.364

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

0.250

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

0.300

BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCO

0.101

BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCP

0.101

BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCQ

0.104

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April

ZAPR

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January

ZJAN

0.042

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July

ZJUL

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

0.043

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested

The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

 FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

REINVESTED DISTRIBUTION PER
UNIT ($)

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

0.290

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

0.190

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

0.550

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

0.720

*Distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, ZUCM.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZMPU.U, ZTM.U, ZEQL.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, and ZUS.V.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA, ZWA.T and ZDJ. ZWA, ZWA.T and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA, ZWA.T and ZDJ.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein (ZDIV, ZGQ, ESGA, ZVC, ZDM, ZIQ, ZEA, ESGE, ZESM, ZEQ, ESGG, ZEQL, ZEQL.F, ZEQL.U, ZUQ, ZUQ.F, ESGY, ESGY.F and ZVU) are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

The S&P 500, S&P/TSX 60 Index, and S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (SPDJI), and have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (S&P) and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. The relevant BMO ETF (ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU, or ZCN) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may be comprised of, in whole or in part, a ROC. A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

Organization Profile

BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and...