BMO Financial Group

Dec 19, 2025, 15:54 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the 2025 annual reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1 that distribute monthly, quarterly and annually, as set out in the tables below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on December 30, 2025 will receive the 2025 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2026.

Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable to some BMO ETFs and/or ETF Series also making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the per-unit annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker

Reinvested
Distribution ($)

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

$0.000

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

$0.000

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units*)

ZAAA.U

$0.000

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

$0.000

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

$0.135

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

$0.070

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

$0.000

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

$0.105

BMO BBB CLO ETF

ZBBZ

$0.000

BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBBZ.F

$0.000

BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units*)

ZBBZ.U

$0.011

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

$0.000

BMO Broad Commodity ETF

ZCOM

$0.630

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

$0.300

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

$0.000

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

$0.090

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

$0.110

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

$1.880

BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF

ZBEC

$0.000

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

$0.000

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

$0.417

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

$0.270

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

$0.015

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

$0.070

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

$0.000

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

$0.672

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units*)

ZWB.U

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

$0.000

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

$0.000

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

$0.000

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

$0.170

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

$0.175

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

$14.680

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

$0.010

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

$0.940

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

$0.270

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

$0.145

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

$0.215

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

$0.470

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

$0.000

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

$0.052

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

$0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

$0.000

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

$0.185

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

$0.170

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

$1.460

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

$1.440

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

$0.180

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

$1.766

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

$0.000

BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGEQ

$0.910

BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGHC

$0.000

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

$0.905

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

$0.000

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

$1.250

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIN

$0.000

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

$0.000

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

$0.000

BMO Gold Bullion ETF

ZGLD

$0.000

BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units*)

ZGLD.U

$0.000

BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF

ZGLH

$0.000

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

$0.040

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

$0.000

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

$0.155

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

$0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

$0.021

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

$0.059

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZJK.U

$0.120

BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF

ZHC

$0.300

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

$0.710

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

$0.090

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

$0.210

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

$0.000

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

$0.000

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

$0.000

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZPR.U

$0.000

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

$0.000

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

$0.010

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

$0.013

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

$0.000

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

$0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

$0.894

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

$0.130

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTL.U

$0.280

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

$2.330

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

$0.000

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

$0.090

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

$0.100

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

$2.520

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units*)

ZLU.U

$1.720

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

$1.580

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

$0.025

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

$0.020

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

$0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

$0.003

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

$0.031

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZIC.U

$0.020

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

$0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTM.U

$0.360

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

$0.000

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

$0.560

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units*)

ZMI.U

$0.110

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

$0.060

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

$2.620

BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGA

$0.220

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

$0.220

BMO MSCI China Selection Equity Index ETF

ZCH

$0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

$0.170

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF

ZIQ

$1.240

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

$0.120

BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGE

$0.160

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

$0.000

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

$0.000

BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGG

$0.160

BMO MSCI India Selection Equity Index ETF

ZID

$2.450

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

$4.160

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

$0.070

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZUQ.U

$3.285

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGY

$0.160

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

$0.004

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

$1.920

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

$5.650

BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

$0.270

BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZNQ.U

$0.000

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

$0.820

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

$0.245

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units*)

ZPAY.U

$0.570

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

$0.000

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

$0.160

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

$0.240

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZSP.U

$0.160

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

$0.630

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

$0.000

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZMID.U

$0.070

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

$0.150

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

$0.020

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZSML.U

$0.050

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

$0.200

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

$0.020

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

$0.015

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

$0.290

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

$0.040

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

$0.190

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

$0.000

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

$0.160

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

$0.000

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

$0.400

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

$0.025

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

$0.010

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

$0.070

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTIP.U

$0.050

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

$0.000

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZTS.U

$0.000

BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFC

$2.660

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFN

$5.260

BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLC

$0.000

BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLC.F

$0.000

BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLY

$0.000

BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLY.F

$0.000

BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLP

$0.000

BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLP.F

$0.360

BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLE

$0.100

BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLE.F

$0.070

BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLF

$0.020

BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLF.F

$0.030

BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLV

$0.010

BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLV.F

$0.070

BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLI

$0.070

BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLI.F

$0.020

BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLB

$0.050

BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLB.F

$0.730

BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLR

$0.100

BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLR.F

$1.100

BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLK

$1.970

BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLK.F

$3.750

BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF

ZXLU

$0.040

BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZXLU.F

$0.040

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

$0.160

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

$0.000

BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCO

$0.000

BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCP

$0.000

BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCQ

$0.000

BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZACE

$0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

$0.463

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

$0.550

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units*)

ZUS.U

$0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

$0.720

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

$0.966

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

$0.162

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZUAG.U

$0.300

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

$2.690

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units*)

ZDY.U

$2.140

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

$0.000

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

$0.000

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

$0.455

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April

ZAPR

$0.119

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January

ZJAN

$0.078

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July

ZJUL

$0.089

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

$0.000

BMO US Equity Focused ETF

ZBEU

$0.000

BMO US Equity Focused ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBEU.F

$0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

$0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units*)

ZWH.U

$0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

$0.000

BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF

ZBVU

$0.380

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

$0.070

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

$0.090

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*)

ZUP.U

$0.070

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

$0.000

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units*)

ZPW.U

$0.000

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

$0.000

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

$0.000

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units*)

ZUCM.U

$0.000

BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series)

WOMN

$0.000

*Reinvested distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZMI.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZPAY.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUS.U, ZUS.V, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU and ZCN. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

