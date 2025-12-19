TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the 2025 annual reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1 that distribute monthly, quarterly and annually, as set out in the tables below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on December 30, 2025 will receive the 2025 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2026.

Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable to some BMO ETFs and/or ETF Series also making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the per-unit annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Reinvested

Distribution ($) BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA $0.000 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F $0.000 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units*) ZAAA.U $0.000 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG $0.000 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT $0.135 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG $0.070 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T $0.000 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL $0.105 BMO BBB CLO ETF ZBBZ $0.000 BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZBBZ.F $0.000 BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units*) ZBBZ.U $0.011 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB $0.000 BMO Broad Commodity ETF ZCOM $0.630 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR $0.300 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI $0.000 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI $0.090 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB $0.110 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV $1.880 BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF ZBEC $0.000 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC $0.000 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS $0.417 BMO Clean Energy Index ETF ZCLN $0.270 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON $0.015 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB $0.070 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB $0.000 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB $0.672 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB $0.000 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units*) ZWB.U $0.000 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA $0.000 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN $0.000 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC $0.000 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD $0.000 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT $0.000 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK $0.000 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU $0.000 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB $0.000 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ $0.170 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF $0.000 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB $0.175 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT $0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD $14.680 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN $0.010 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO $0.940 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE $0.270 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB $0.145 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK $0.215 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH $0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU $0.000 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT $0.470 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB $0.000 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF $0.052 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP $0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE $0.000 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH $0.185 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT $0.170 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM $1.460 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC $1.440 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL $0.180 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV $1.766 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT $0.000 BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series) BGEQ $0.910 BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series) BGHC $0.000 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG $0.905 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF $0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI $1.250 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN $0.000 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT $0.000 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB $0.000 BMO Gold Bullion ETF ZGLD $0.000 BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units*) ZGLD.U $0.000 BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF ZGLH $0.000 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB $0.040 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T $0.000 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO $0.155 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB $0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY $0.021 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK $0.059 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZJK.U $0.120 BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF ZHC $0.300 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI $0.710 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH $0.090 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN $0.210 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F $0.000 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG $0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR $0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*) ZPR.U $0.000 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC $0.000 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL $0.010 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL $0.013 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC $0.000 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU $0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL $0.894 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F $0.130 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTL.U $0.280 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB $2.330 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE $0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI $0.090 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD $0.100 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU $2.520 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units*) ZLU.U $1.720 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH $1.580 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM $0.025 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM $0.020 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP $0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU $0.003 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC $0.031 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZIC.U $0.020 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM $0.000 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTM.U $0.360 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK $0.000 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI $0.560 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units*) ZMI.U $0.110 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN $0.060 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ $2.620 BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF ESGA $0.220 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC $0.220 BMO MSCI China Selection Equity Index ETF ZCH $0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM $0.170 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ $1.240 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA $0.120 BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF ESGE $0.160 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM $0.000 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ $0.000 BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF ESGG $0.160 BMO MSCI India Selection Equity Index ETF ZID $2.450 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ $4.160 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F $0.070 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUQ.U $3.285 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF ESGY $0.160 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F $0.004 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU $1.920 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ $5.650 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ $0.270 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units*) ZNQ.U $0.000 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY $0.820 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F $0.245 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units*) ZPAY.U $0.570 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR $0.000 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE $0.160 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP $0.240 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units*) ZSP.U $0.160 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID $0.630 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F $0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units*) ZMID.U $0.070 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML $0.150 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F $0.020 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units*) ZSML.U $0.050 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU $0.200 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN $0.020 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS $0.015 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L $0.290 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS $0.040 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L $0.190 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS $0.000 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L $0.160 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB $0.000 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB $0.400 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU $0.025 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP $0.010 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F $0.070 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTIP.U $0.050 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS $0.000 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTS.U $0.000 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFC $2.660 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFN $5.260 BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF ZXLC $0.000 BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLC.F $0.000 BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF ZXLY $0.000 BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLY.F $0.000 BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF ZXLP $0.000 BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLP.F $0.360 BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF ZXLE $0.100 BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLE.F $0.070 BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLF $0.020 BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLF.F $0.030 BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF ZXLV $0.010 BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLV.F $0.070 BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLI $0.070 BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLI.F $0.020 BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLB $0.050 BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLB.F $0.730 BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF ZXLR $0.100 BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLR.F $1.100 BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF ZXLK $1.970 BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLK.F $3.750 BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF ZXLU $0.040 BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLU.F $0.040 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB $0.160 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD $0.000 BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCO $0.000 BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCP $0.000 BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCQ $0.000 BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZACE $0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST $0.463 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L $0.550 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units*) ZUS.U $0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units) ZUS.V $0.720 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG $0.966 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F $0.162 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUAG.U $0.300 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY $2.690 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units*) ZDY.U $2.140 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU $0.000 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F $0.000 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD $0.455 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR $0.119 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN $0.078 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL $0.089 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT $0.000 BMO US Equity Focused ETF ZBEU $0.000 BMO US Equity Focused ETF (Hedged Units) ZBEU.F $0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH $0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units*) ZWH.U $0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS $0.000 BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF ZBVU $0.380 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP $0.070 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP $0.090 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUP.U $0.070 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW $0.000 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units*) ZPW.U $0.000 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH $0.000 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM $0.000 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units*) ZUCM.U $0.000 BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series) WOMN $0.000

*Reinvested distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZMI.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZPAY.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUS.U, ZUS.V, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU and ZCN. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

