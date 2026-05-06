TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., the manager of BMO Broad Commodity ETF, today announced a notional non-cash reinvested distribution ("Notional Distribution") for unitholders of BMO Broad Commodity ETF (Cboe Canada: ZCOM) (the "ETF").

A notional distribution occurs when a BMO ETF makes a distribution in the form of units, which are then immediately consolidated with the units issued and outstanding held prior to the distribution, so that the total number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held prior to the distribution.

The BMO ETF listed in the following table made a notional distribution, expressed in the table below as a dollar amount per unit, to all unitholders of record on the Record Date.

BMO ETF Series of Units Ticker Symbol Record Date and Payment Date Notional Distribution BMO Broad Commodity ETF CAD Units Cboe Canada: ZCOM May 13, 2026 $6.195

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

BMO Broad Commodity ETF is an exchange-traded alternative mutual fund within the meaning of NI 81-102. As an alternative mutual fund, the BMO ETF has the ability to invest in asset classes and use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds, including the ability to invest in other alternative mutual funds, employ leverage and borrow cash to use for investment purposes and increased ability to invest in commodities. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the BMO ETF's investment objective and strategies, during certain market conditions, they may accelerate the pace at which an investor's investment decreases in value.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the BMO ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996