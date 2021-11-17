BMO Announces $75,000 Donation and Relief Options for Communities Affected by Severe Weather in British Columbia

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced a donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of B.C. communities impacted by the severe weather in the province, and an additional $25,000 to the BC SPCA in recognition of the impact of flooding on animal welfare. The bank is also offering relief options to support customers affected by the events.

"BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good means that we are steadfast in our commitment to support our communities and we hope these dedicated offerings will help customers impacted in the B.C. region," said James Kitamura, Regional President, Personal Banking, British Columbia and Yukon Region, BMO Bank of Montreal.

The severe weather relief options will help affected customers by offering:

Deferral of payments on certain personal loans and mortgages

Deferral of personal credit card payments

Fast tracking of Creditor Insurance claims for customers whose employment is impacted by the flooding

No holds on insurance cheques provided they are payable to the customer only and deposited in the Branch

Business banking or commercial customers can also reach out to their BMO key contact – BMO is here to help

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the severe weather and recent flooding in British Columbia," said Paul Seipp, Head, Business Banking (Western Region), BMO Bank of Montreal. "We understand those affected are living with uncertainty, and we're here to support our customers in their time of need."

BMO customers looking for more information are encouraged to visit BMO.com or connect in branch. The bank will also be accepting donations in-branch for any employee or customer wishing to make a donation.

