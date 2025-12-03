New BMO clients can receive up to 12 months of Walmart Canada's subscription program, Delivery Pass, at no cost.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced a new strategic collaboration with Walmart Canada to bring greater value and flexibility to Canadians by delivering convenient access to unlimited, free same-day delivery on groceries and everyday essentials at affordable prices. This collaboration reflects the bank's commitment to helping Canadians make real financial progress by saving them time and money on their everyday needs.

BMO is the only bank among Canada's largest banks to work with Walmart Canada to offer up to 12 months of Walmart Delivery Pass at no cost when eligible new clients open a BMO Performance or Premium Chequing Account and a Savings Amplifier Account and fulfil the offer's criteria. The offer provides:

Unlimited, free same-day delivery and discounted express delivery, in under two hours, on Walmart.ca/app orders (excluding Marketplace) over $35.

Access to the same low in-store prices on more than 65,000 items, including groceries, toys, clothing and electronics.

As a part of this collaboration, information about BMO products and offers will be present in Walmart Canada stores and online.

"BMO is proud to team up with Walmart Canada to help more Canadians enjoy faster, easier access to groceries and household essentials at affordable prices," said Mathew Mehrotra, Group Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "Together, we are committed to delivering greater value and convenience for Canadians to help them manage their finances and make real financial progress."

"We know how important it is for Canadians to save money and time while balancing busy family lives. That's why we're focused on simplifying the shopping experience, so they can get what they need, when and how it suits them best," said Joseph Godsey, Chief Growth Officer, Walmart Canada. "We're excited to offer BMO clients the convenience of shopping our everyday low prices online and having essentials delivered right to their doorstep – so they can focus on what matters most."

This new strategic collaboration builds on BMO's commitment to meeting clients where they are by offering more opportunities to deliver value.

For more information on eligibility and the program, please visit: bmo.com/cash and https://www.walmart.ca/en/cp/bmo-offer/6000209326972?icid=home_page_other_bmo_offer_138967_ZBAZ61MQXG.

