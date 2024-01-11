MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - BMC (Biologics Manufacturing Center Inc) is proud to announce the formation of its new Board of Directors. This group of seasoned professionals, with their collective expertise and leadership, will play a crucial role in the future success and continuous growth of the organization.

The members of the new Board of Directors are as follows:

Douglas Muzyka

He holds leadership roles in various boards, including Chair of the NRC Council, and serves on boards of Chemtrade Logistics, CCL Industries, Stella-Jones, and Modern Meadow.

Michael May

CEO of CCRM, Michael leads regenerative medicine efforts, seeks partnerships for a therapy facility, and serves on multiple boards, including ExCellThera. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

John Bell

Senior researcher at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, John holds a Ph.D. from McMaster University and is a member of the Royal Society of Canada since 2013 as well as of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences since 2022.

Mark Lievonen

Principal of JML Advisory Services and former president of Sanofi Pasteur Ltd, Mark holds a BBA in Accounting and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Elizabeth Douville

President and CEO of IRICoR, with a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Ottawa, Elizabeth played a key role in developing the early-stage investment model at AmorChem.

Fabien Marino

Vice-President of Central Pharmacy Services at Shoppers Drug Mart, with previous experience as Vice President of the Vaccines Division at Sanofi Canada. Fabien holds three degrees from McGill University in Science and Engineering enrich his background.

Maryse Laliberté

President of MLCaConseils, a company specializing in supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnological businesses for over 30 years, Maryse holds a master's degree in biochemistry from UQAM.

Andy Sheldon

With over 45 years of experience in various leadership roles in pharmaceutical companies, Andy has attracted over a billion dollars in funding as CEO of Medicago. He holds two bachelor's degrees, one in agricultural sciences and the other in biology.

Each board member brings a diversity of experiences and expertise. This diversity proves invaluable as the organization embarks on a stimulating journey filled with opportunities and challenge.

