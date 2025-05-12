Bluum's Alison Rossi is recognized as one of CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Providers

Recognition highlights Rossi's leadership in channel advocacy and commitment to customer and partner success

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Bluum, a leading provider of education technology solutions, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Alison Rossi, Vice President, Go To Market Strategy, as one of the 2025 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Providers. This prestigious honor highlights an elite subset of influential solution provider leaders chosen from the CRN® 2025 Women of the Channel list.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to supporting the success of their partners and customers.

As Vice President of Go To Market Strategy at Bluum, Rossi has established herself as a visionary leader who combines strategic vision with hands-on execution. Known for creating "lightbulb moments" for teams, customers, and partners, she brings a unique perspective to the technology and education channel while driving measurable and impactful business results.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

Rossi's leadership philosophy centers around being "respectfully disruptive"; she challenges conventional thinking while maintaining strong relationships throughout the channel ecosystem. Her ability to execute big ideas while solving complex and practical business challenges has effectively contributed to Bluum's growth and success.

"Alison truly embodies what it means to be a channel leader," said Rob Gag, Chief Revenue Officer at Bluum. "She combines her sales expertise with an ability to drive revenue growth. Her background in education gives her a unique edge, enabling her to understand the industry inside and out — from both business and end-user perspectives. She also has a natural gift for storytelling and can tell Bluum's story in a way only she can. All that to say, she truly is a powerhouse in our industry." – Rob Gag

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

