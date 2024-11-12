Bluum brings Best-in-Class Learning Tools to Canadian Schools with Mac and iPad

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Bluum, a leader in educational solutions, is proud to announce its expanded ability to offer iPad and Mac to K-12 and Higher Education institutions across Canada. This is a continuation of Bluum's commitment to enhancing educational experiences that focus on improving student outcomes and enriching classroom learning with Apple products.

"At Bluum, our mission is to improve learning and make it more accessible. And with Mac and iPad we know we're able to deliver tools that are essential for today's learning environments," said Omar Gayle, Bluum's Director of Sales. "Bluum prioritizes student success as the central focus of educational technology."

Bluum goes beyond providing devices; it's about empowering students to learn in ways that work best for them, with technology driving discovery, creativity, and critical thinking.

Supporting Learning

With Bluum's expertise, we're making it easier for schools to create dynamic learning environments where students can thrive. Here's how we are shaping classrooms for a better future:

Professional Learning and Ongoing Support

Bluum offers ongoing, customized professional learning support for educators. This ensures that teachers have the skills and knowledge needed to integrate Apple technology effectively into their classroom instruction, helping students reach their full potential.

Partnering with Schools for Better Learning

With over 30 years of experience in K-12 education, Bluum's deep understanding of schools' needs, combined with Apple products, helps ensure a smooth integration of new technology. Bluum also offers services like SHIELD warranty protection, White Glove Services for easy device deployment, and UV printing for efficient asset management, making Bluum a reliable partner at every stage of a school's journey to better learning.

For more information about Bluum and to learn about special pricing for educational institutions, visit https://www.bluum.com/exclusive-apple-reseller-offer-deals-discounts-by-bluum.

About Bluum

Bluum is a trusted partner in education, offering tailored solutions and expertise to schools across North America. Bluum's mission is to improve learning and make it more accessible through technology and support, creating vibrant, future-ready classrooms. Learn more about Bluum.

SOURCE Bluum

Sonia Sache, Communications Manager, [email protected]