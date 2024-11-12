TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, has launched the Elite 200 V2, a high-performance portable power station designed for home backup and outdoor adventures. Building on the success of the AC200P, the Elite 200 V2 combines enhanced battery life, a compact design, and powerful output in a sleek, space-saving unit.

Long-Lasting Power with Advanced Battery Technology

The Elite 200 V2 features LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries with an impressive 6,000+ charge cycle lifespan, ensuring 17 years of use—12 times longer than typical lithium-ion batteries. It is also the first power station to pass 33 rigorous CNAS battery tests, providing exceptional reliability for both home and outdoor applications.

Reliable Power for Home Backup and Outdoor Activities

With 2,600W output and a 2,073.6Wh capacity, the Elite 200 V2 can power essential household appliances like refrigerators, lights, and routers during power outages. It can run a 100W refrigerator for up to 16.8 hours, preventing food spoilage in emergencies. For camping, RVing, and off-grid living, it powers devices such as microwaves, coffee makers, and water heaters. Additionally, Power Lifting mode boosts output to 3,900W for high-demand devices like hot plates and hair dryers.

Compact Design with Maximum Efficiency

Measuring just 13.7 x 9.8 x 12.6 inches, the Elite 200 V2 packs 2kWh of power in a unit 40% smaller than its predecessor. This compact design, enabled by advanced prismatic LFP cells and wireless internal structure, makes it perfect for RVs, tiny homes, and camping setups.

Fast Charging and Solar Adaptability

The Elite 200 V2 charges to 80% in just 50 minutes with a dual AC and solar setup. The optional 560W car charger provides a full charge in under 4 hours, while the 1,000W solar input and built-in solar tracking allow for off-grid charging, ensuring you're always ready for adventure.

Pricing and Availability

The BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 is available for CAD $1,599 now till December 3rd, 2024, on BLUETTI's website and Amazon. Using code: ELITE200 for 5% off savings on Website only.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a global leader in clean energy solutions, dedicated to providing innovative, eco-friendly energy storage for residential and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF program, BLUETTI is committed to bringing power to 1 million off-grid families in Africa. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, BLUETTI operates in over 110 countries worldwide.

