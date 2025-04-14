BLUENERGIES LTD. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - BluEnergies Ltd. (formerly Acme Gold Company Limited) ("BluEnergies" or the "Company") (TSXV: BLU) is pleased to announce that it has received final listing approval, and effective at the opening of trading today, Monday, April 14, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under ticker symbol "BLU" and CUSIP number 095922010.

The Company's transfer agent is Endeavor Trust Corporation.

About BluEnergies

BluEnergies is an international oil and gas exploration and development company with a focus on operations offshore of the Republic of Liberia. For further information on BluEnergies, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

SOURCE BluEnergies Ltd.

For further information, please contact: James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]