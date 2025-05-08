BLUENERGIES ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) ("Blu" or the "Company"), announces that Mr. Craig Steinke has been appointed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and as a director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Steinke succeeds Mr. James Deckelman as CEO and director, following Mr. Deckelman's resignation from these roles for personal reasons, which the Company accepted effective today.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Deckelman for his service and contributions to the Company during the previously announced go public transaction with Canadian Global Energy Corp., helping to position the Company for continued success. The Company wishes Mr. Deckelman all the best in his future endeavours.

The Company has full confidence in Mr. Steinke to serve Blu as its CEO and as a director in order to deliver value to its shareholders. Mr. Steinke has a wealth of experience in identifying, successfully developing and financing oil and natural gas exploration and production projects in North America, Africa, Latin America, Europe and Asia, and has successfully held numerous senior executive roles throughout his career.

Leading up to Blu obtaining its ~2.2 million acre reconnaissance licenses in the Harper basin, offshore Liberia, the Company began operations as a private entity in September 2021. Mr. Steinke, together with long-time partners, guided the Company through a thorough, proactive, and technology-driven selection process, privately funding its growth prior to the recent go-public transaction.

The Company is assured that Mr. Steinke's knowledge of its assets and extensive leadership experience in international oil and gas exploration and development will be instrumental in the continued growth and success of the Company.

About BluEnergies Ltd.

BluEnergies Ltd. is Canadian based international oil and gas exploration and development company with a focus on operations in the Harper basin offshore Liberia. For further information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-looking Information

For further information, please contact: Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]