BlueCat Unveils New Intelligent Automation Capabilities to Enable Rapid Automation of Network Services for the Cloud, Data Center, and Hybrid Environments

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS™ company, today announced a new set of free capabilities for BlueCat Gateway, the cornerstone of its Intelligent Automation ecosystem. As the pace of business increases exponentially, BlueCat is empowering organizations to make their complex networks programmable. In the past year, BlueCat invested in:

Making BlueCat Gateway easier to integrate with broader customer technology ecosystems;

Adding hundreds of free resources to its repository and training library; and

DevOps teams are increasingly required to scale faster in order to meet business demands. At the same time, recent research by BlueCat and IDG found that 66% of IT managers report struggling to support strategic business initiatives due to, among other things, manual network infrastructure processes. This creates risk, as enterprise networks are pushed towards – and sometimes past – their complexity thresholds. According to Gartner and Ponemon Institute respectively, network outages can cost as much as $540,000 per hour, and security breaches an average of $4M each.

"Effective network automation is now a prerequisite for business success," says BlueCat Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Wertkin, "and BlueCat Gateway helps the world's most ambitious organizations program their networks in that direction."

With BlueCat Gateway, organizations can take advantage of a solution that:

Allows customers to create custom, self-service, and zero-touch automated workflows that encapsulate business logic to reduce complexity;

Enables seamless integration with existing infrastructure via an open and customizable API; and

Creates more reliable, flexible, and scalable implementation.

BlueCat Gateway: Foundation for Intelligent Network Automation

BlueCat Gateway empowers users to automate their mission-critical business requirements into DNS, DHCP, and IPAM workflows, and enables rapid integration into broader ecosystems.

BlueCat Gateway is based on Python, which has become the standard language for network automation. It enables customers to rapidly execute repetitive and complex tasks through a self-service portal, or as a single RESTful endpoint.

BlueCat Labs: Community-Powered Automation at Your Fingertips

The BlueCat Labs repository of workflows has more than doubled since last year as a result of contributions by BlueCat engineers and community members. With BlueCat Gateway, users can now import repositories directly to facilitate migration between code development, data importing, and execution. Users can also now expedite container deployments by provisioning images that contain built-in workflows.

As of today, BlueCat Labs contains a broad range of applications, workflows, utilities, and plugins for customers to apply in any environment. These resources include capabilities such as:

IP and network management;

Rapid changes to DNS records;

Network provisioning;

IoT device management; and

Anycast configuration on BlueCat Edge.

The repository also includes workflows that enable third-party integrations with BlueCat's technology partners. These include Axonius, Cisco ACI, Cisco DNA, Cisco ISE, Kubernetes, OpenStack, Palo Alto, Rundeck, ServiceNow, SovLabs, Splunk, and more.

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

