Blue Rodeo and Burton Cummings to Headline Town of Wasaga Beach 50th Anniversary Celebration

Show-stopping concerts are part of a two-week lineup of events that will also celebrate the grand opening of the Town's new twin-pad arena and library

WASAGA BEACH, ON, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Town of Wasaga Beach has announced the highly anticipated headliners for its Breaking the Ice: A Celebration of Legends, Icons and 50 Years of Sunshine Festival. Winners of multiple Juno Awards and Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame inductees, Blue Rodeo and Burton Cummings, will lead the show-stopping line-up of iconic Canadian performers that have signed on to the festival, which will kick-off the Town of Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary celebrations and mark the grand opening of the Town's new NHL-sized, twin-pad arena and library.

The legendary musicians will perform at the new Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library and join a host of other iconic Canadians who will deliver thrilling, family-friendly performances between February 10th and February 19th, 2024.

Burton Cummings is set to take the main stage on February 17, 2024.

Blue Rodeo will take the main stage on February 18, 2024.

A limited run of 600 commemorative, collectible tickets for both concerts will go on sale today, Friday November 24, at the Wasaga Beach Holiday Market. Tickets will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis. The Holiday Market is open Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 from 5pm – 10pm, and Sunday November 26 from 11am – 5pm. It is located at the RecPlex, 1724 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach.

Digital tickets will be available for purchase online at 50YearsofSunshine.ca beginning Monday, November 27, 2023.

Mayor Brian Smith made the announcement during a tour of the new Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library.

"The Town of Wasaga Beach is thrilled to have Canadian icons Blue Rodeo and Burton Cummings perform at our Breaking the Ice festival. The Town will begin to celebrate our 50th anniversary in the New Year and we will open the doors to our new Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library – this is very much a celebration of our past and our bright future," said Mayor Smith. "Our new twin-pad arena and library is a world-class facility. Staff have developed a world-class program that will bring our community together, and bring visitors to our Town, to help us celebrate. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"It's not only about bringing our community together and bringing iconic performers to our iconic, South Georgian Bay beach town," added Mayor Smith. "The Town and our residents have invested significantly to make this new arena and library a reality – and this Council and staff are committed to ensuring we are attracting iconic performers and in-demand programs that will attract customers and generate revenue to help pay for it."

"We look forward to celebrating the Town's 50th anniversary and the grand opening of the new Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library alongside residents, visitors, donors, sponsors, top athletes and Canadian rock legends in the New Year," said Andrew McNeill, CAO of the Town of Wasaga Beach. "The Town is also excited to offer a limited supply of commemorative, collectible concert tickets for sale for local residents and visitors at our Holiday Market this weekend, which opens tonight and runs from November 24 – November 26. They're sure to make incredible gifts and memories."

Quick facts

Spanning over three decades, Blue Rodeo has sold more than four million records, won an unprecedented 11 Juno Awards, played over 2000 shows, been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of Canada and honoured with the Governor General's Performing Arts Award – establishing themselves as one of the premier groups in Canadian music history.

Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of and honoured with the Governor General's Performing Arts Award – establishing themselves as one of the premier groups in Canadian music history. Burton Cummings is one of the most celebrated rock artists in Canadian music history. With Canada's original rock 'n' roll superstars The Guess Who, Burton received international acclaim for hit singles and albums including These Eyes , Laughing, No Time, American Woman, Share The Land, Hang On To Your Life, Albert Flasher , Sour Suite, Orly, Glamour Boy, Star Baby, Clap For The Wolfman and Dancin' Fool , all written or co-written by Burton.

is one of the most celebrated rock artists in Canadian music history. With original rock 'n' roll superstars The Guess Who, Burton received international acclaim for hit singles and albums including , and , all written or co-written by Burton. Visit 50YearsofSunshine.ca for the latest festival program, to subscribe for updates, and to purchase tickets online (online ticket sales begin Monday, November 27 ).

). Limited edition, commemorative concert tickets will be available for sale at the Wasaga Beach Holiday Market only, beginning Friday November 24 at 5pm at the RecPlex.

November 24 at at the RecPlex. With the grand opening of the new twin-pad arena and library fast approaching, the Town has issued a new call for naming sponsors to help name each of its two new NHL-size ice rinks.

The Town of Wasaga Beach aims to be a place where people come to create memories that will last a lifetime. The twin-pad arena and library project supports this vision and Council's priorities: to create opportunities to diversify the economy, create jobs and build a complete community. It's part of the Town's plan to become a leader in sustainability, creativity, innovation and fun – a place with thriving businesses and safe, inclusive and complete neighbourhoods, where we celebrate our rich history, diversity of cultures and natural beauty, including the Nottawasaga River, Georgian Bay and the longest freshwater beach in the world.

