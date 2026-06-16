Blue Rewards and Dollarama Partner to Bring More Everyday Value Through Day-to-Day Spending

Blue Rewards members can earn Blue Points on qualifying purchases made at participating Dollarama locations nationwide with a linked BMO payment card.

BMO Blue Rewards credit cardholders can earn 10x the Points at participating Dollarama locations.

Members can access exclusive promotional offers on eGift Cards available through Blue Rewards.

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Blue Rewards today announced a multi-year exclusive strategic partnership with Dollarama to help Canadians make real financial progress by offering more value in their everyday spending.

With affordability top of mind for many Canadians, Blue Rewards continues to expand where and how Blue Points can be earned. Through this new partnership with Dollarama, members can now earn Points on essential purchases at one of Canada's most accessible retailers, reinforcing a shared focus on helping households make the most of their everyday budgets.

Blue Rewards members with a linked payment card can earn Points on qualifying purchases of $20 or more at more than 1,700 Dollarama stores nationwide. In addition, BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard credit cardholders can earn 10x the Points on Dollarama purchases. With 10x the Points, members can earn up to 6% back in value1 on eligible spend with participating Partners, including Blue Rewards Travel.

"We're excited to partner with Dollarama to deliver more value to Canadians by expanding how members can earn from their everyday spending and make real financial progress," said Chris Wragg, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Blue Rewards. "This collaboration builds on Dollarama's commitment to everyday value combined with the continued evolution of Blue Rewards. With affordability top of mind for many, Canadians are focused on managing their budgets and getting the most from every dollar. By meeting our members where they already shop for essentials, we're making it easier to turn routine purchases into meaningful value and bring this benefit to more Canadians across the country."

"Dollarama is focused on making everyday shopping simple, affordable and accessible for Canadians," said Nicolas Hien, CIO of Dollarama. "Partnering with Blue Rewards allows us to enhance that experience by adding rewards to purchases customers are already making, delivering a practical benefit that fits naturally into their daily lives."

To learn more about the Blue Rewards program, please visit: www.bluerewards.ca

To learn more about the BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard lineup, including other important terms and features, please visit: www.bmo.com/blue-rewards

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,800 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 700 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

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1 Calculations based on illustrative example of 15,000 Blue Points redeemed in the travel category, translating to $100 in value.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996