Blue Line Taxi drivers in Ottawa set to strike at 2:30 p.m

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Blue Line Taxi in Ottawa are on strike as of 2:30 p.m. on September 19, 2025, after the employer refused to bargain and walked away from negotiations.

"Our members have no choice but to take strike action," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The employer has refused to bargain in good faith, insisting on dictating the terms of the collective agreement instead of negotiating one. Workers deserve respect, not ultimatums."

Blue Line Taxi workers voted 93.6% in favour of strike action, demonstrating strong unity and determination. Although the company presented a final offer on September 3, Unifor was instructed to provide a counterproposal. Once the union did so, the employer stopped bargaining altogether.

The company is demanding a 20% increase in taxi stand fees — the weekly amount drivers must pay just to pick up fares. In an industry where workers are already struggling to get by, pushing additional costs onto drivers is unacceptable and unfair.

"A massive stand fee hike is a direct pay cut for drivers," said Local 1688 President Bahdon Issa. "Our members have shown overwhelming support for fair bargaining, and we will not accept an employer that refuses to meet us at the table and tries to impose its own terms. We are united in standing up for fairness."

Striking taxi drivers will be gathering at 455 Coventry Road, the Blue Line Taxi head office, where they will set up picket lines to send a clear message that they are united and determined to secure a fair collective agreement, and that they remain ready to return to the table to reach one.

The strike affects 494 full-time drivers at Blue Line Taxi, with potential impacts across other Ottawa taxi services.

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).