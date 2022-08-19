MONCTON, NB, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada (Blue Cross Life) is pleased to announce Patrick Gelinas as its new Chief Financial Officer. Patrick succeeds Tim Mawhinney who became the company's new President & Chief Executive Officer earlier this year.

As a seasoned finance, accounting and strategy leader, Patrick has more than 15 years of progressive management experience at global insurance companies.

"Patrick's record of outstanding leadership and excellence will be valuable assets as we build toward the next phase of our organization's strategic growth," said Tim Mawhinney. "We welcome Patrick to the Blue Cross Life team and the experience he brings to us in helping achieve our organizational objectives."

In his capacity as CFO, Patrick will oversee finance, investments, internal audit and corporate development at Blue Cross Life. This includes responsibility for the company's financial controls and reporting procedures to effectively grow Blue Cross Life, safeguard its financial strength, elevate its operating efficiency and ensure all OFSI regulatory financial reporting requirements are met.

"I am pleased to be joining one of Canada's leading life insurers at an exciting stage in its evolution," said Patrick. "I look forward to working with the team to ensure the organization stays financially strong and continues on its growth trajectory."

Before joining Blue Cross Life, Patrick was Vice President Finance for an international financial group. Patrick is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from HEC Montreal.

About Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada

Blue Cross Life is a federally licensed company with operations across the country.

The company is owned by shareholders that represent all members of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross Plans operating as Pacific Blue Cross, Alberta Blue Cross, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, Manitoba Blue Cross, Blue Cross Canassurance, and Medavie Blue Cross.

Blue Cross Life specializes in life insurance and disability income protection products to supplement the portfolio of health and dental products distributed by its shareholder Blue Cross Plans.

