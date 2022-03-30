"As countries worldwide look to ramp up combat readiness, the demand for highly specialized and affordable contracted Adversary Air (ADAIR) and JTAC services is on the rise. We're extremely proud to join forces with Blue Air, bringing together two of the most capable and experienced ADAIR and JTAC training providers in the world," said Paul Bouchard, CEO of Top Aces Holdings Inc.

"The business combination is a perfect fit as Top Aces and Blue Air are tightly aligned in culture and mission. Through this partnership, we look forward to deepening our relationship with our customers and demonstrating the value of a one-stop solution for the most comprehensive, realistic and cost-effective training available," said Russ Quinn, President of Top Aces Corp.

"As the recognized global expert in JTAC training, Blue Air's business combination with Top Aces creates a single, harmonized turnkey solution for ADAIR and Close Air Support (CAS) benefiting customers worldwide. We are thrilled to continue providing the highest quality training experience available to our Warfighters," said James "Chef" Barlow, Founder and CEO of Blue Air.

Both Blue Air and Top Aces Corp. will continue to be headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and Mesa, AZ, respectively and will operate independently under the same names. Customers can expect to receive the same high-quality service – now with access to a full range of advanced training capabilities that will improve the readiness of their armed forces.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. KippsDeSanto & Co. represented Blue Air in the transaction.

About Top Aces

With nearly 100,000 accident-free flight hours, Top Aces Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries provide advanced Adversary Air (ADAIR) and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) technology and training to the world's leading air forces. It has the largest fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the only owner-operator of the F-16 AAF. Top Aces' mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by providing real-world experience, while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifecycle of military fleets.

About Blue Air Training

Blue Air Training (Blue Air) is one of the preeminent providers of CAS training for U.S. and foreign military Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. Blue Air offers a comprehensive, end-to-end suite of training services for JTAC, satisfying its CAS training requirements and ensuring combat readiness. Blue Air's experienced military CAS instructor pilots provide customized training services designed in collaboration with each customer, including mission planning, logistics support, simulation, platform instruction, live / dry weapons control, day / night control, laser control, multiple asset replication, and mission debrief, among others. As the pioneer of the CAS training market for JTACs, Blue Air has established an exceptional reputation and enduring relationships with customers such as the U.S. Air Force, the Air National Guard, and Special Operations Terminal Attack Controllers through its high-quality training services. The Company's fleet of turboprop and jet aircraft and team of highly experienced fighter pilots, special operators, and operations personnel drive realistic and cost-efficient exercises, cultivating in Blue Air's status as the sought-after industry partner.

