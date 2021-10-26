MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Héma-Québec's appeal to increase blood donations was heard loud and clear. Since last week, an influx of donor traffic at blood drives has helped meet our daily goal for blood donations, and the trend continues as donors book appointments. Thanks to their generosity, the supply of O+ blood in hospitals has returned to normal.

Due to this mobilization of donors, the choice of appointment times may be limited in the next few days. It is vital that enough individuals give blood every day. Making an appointment is an important step in helping us plan a safe and welcoming environment for donors, especially in the context of the current pandemic.

It should be noted that the situation in hospitals for other blood groups has been and continues to be normal. Héma-Québec is able to meet all the needs for these blood products.

