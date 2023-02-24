MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The not-to-be-missed Printemps du MAC benefit event, held in support of the Fondation du MAC for over 15 years now, has unveiled its theme for this year's edition: BLEU MINUIT. More than 1,200 young philanthropists will be gathering on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. for a voyage into a magical, dreamlike world where things are only beginning once you get out of your depth. BLEU MINUIT will anchor its immersive settings at New City Gas, an iconic venue in Montreal's cultural scene, for an enchanting midnight swim through a heady mix of art and fashion. Not just a cocktail buffet with an open bar in a fantastic setting: guests at this benefit will also be dancing, enjoying unique experiences and bidding on artworks and lots in the silent auction. This event is very popular with young professionals and will definitely be one of the season's most creative and memorable charity events again this year.

Printemps du MAC (CNW Group/Fondation du MAC)

BLEU MINUIT: an oasis of glamour on a hot summer night in 1970s California .

Time will stand still as the rising tides of the night flow in. Infused with the retro ambience of 1970s-inspired pool parties, where fashion was free to break all the rules, the theme is a blank canvas daring you to indulge in fluid creativity and creative fluidity. BLEU MINUIT is an homage to the kind of cinematic high-fashion photography that turns every subject into a sensual story of intrigue. The evening's best looks will feature neoprene, netting, silk, rhinestones, lycra, pearls and chiffon in nautical hues.

YHP, an engagement experience agency, created the concept for the evening, with the support of the Printemps du MAC organizing committee. Photographer Samuel Pasquier (Consulat), under the artistic direction of Zacharie Lavertu and the collaboration of the talent representation agency Humankind, captured this abstract universe where silhouettes in blue-hued chiaroscuro raise the veil on the mystery of BLEU MINUIT.

The party will be held at the Montreal landmark, New City Gas. Now celebrating its tenth year of operation, New City Gas is a multifunctional event venue that lights up the cultural scene with every kind of art, performance and experience. This industrial heritage jewel in the heart of Griffintown is one of the hottest spots in town.

"Arts and culture have always had an important place in my life. Supporting the MAC means actively participating in a project that's bigger than oneself and building the future. Each and every contribution made during this unmissable Printemps du MAC event allows us to support a number of activities, including producing large-scale exhibitions that will reach a very large audience, acquiring new works for the MAC's permanent collection, and reaching even more children through educational programs organized by the Museum. Our commitment is to nurture the future of a flourishing Museum getting ready for the biggest transformation in its history," said Francis Guindon (Quartz Co. and WANT Les Essentiels), co-chair of the Printemps du MAC organizing committee for the third straight year.

"Make no mistake, you won't want to miss Bleu Minuit! Every year, our volunteer committee enlists the help of the community that shares our interest in the visual arts. Many local companies get involved in this event, which always sells out, because the creative approach we have developed over the years sets us apart in the philanthropic landscape. Brands that associate with Les Printemps du MAC are demonstrating their appreciation of arts and culture. So I invite the business world to take part in this unique and memorable event in support of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal," said Charles LeMay (Productions J), co-chair of the Printemps du MAC organizing committee.

Support the mission of Canada's largest museum exclusively devoted to all forms of contemporary art.

Les Printemps du MAC is dedicated to introducing the MAC to a new generation of leaders. In this context, its mission is two-fold. On one hand, it is designed to raise the next generation's awareness of contemporary art and the MAC's essential role in conservation, education and the promotion of Quebec, Canadian and international cultural heritage. On the other, it aims to mobilize the next generation to engage in philanthropic activities that contribute to the development of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

All proceeds from the Printemps du MAC go to the Fondation du MAC in aid of its mission to support the Museum's activities in all areas, including expanding the collection, producing national and international exhibitions and developing educational programs.

"The MAC plays a key role in our community; its offerings are provocative, hard-hitting, sometimes disorienting, and invite visitors to make up their own minds and develop their own personal relationship to contemporary art. To ensure the vitality of this institution, the support of the next generation is essential. The dedicated volunteer committee, devoted to helping the MAC flourish, has done a fantastic job of creating Les Printemps and making this event a way not only of making young professionals aware of the importance of the MAC and of contemporary art, but also of the importance of philanthropy and their role as young philanthropists," said Anne Lebel, General Director, Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

From $225

A charitable donation receipt will be issued for the eligible portion of this amount.

To purchase tickets:

https://macm.org/activites/les-printemps-du-mac-2023/

Information: 514 847-6251 / [email protected]

Les Printemps du MAC is on Facebook and Instagram

#printempsMAC

Les Printemps du MAC 2023

The Fondation du MAC would like to express its great appreciation to organizing committee co-chairs Francis Guindon (WANT Les Essentiels and Quartz Co.) and Charles LeMay (Productions J), along with the committee members and ambassadors who have so generously offered their time and energy to make this event a success. The Foundation would also like to acknowledge the participation of our generous honorary co-chairs, Julien Dirand (CDPQ) and Sophie Laframboise (Cossette).

Committee Members:

Andy Barril, YHP Group

Alexe Corbeil-Courchesne, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Erika Del Vecchio, Arsenal contemporary art

Allison Forbes, Raisonnable

Francis Guindon, WANT Les Essentiels and Quartz Co.

Olivier Lapierre, Communications, Public Relations and Media Relations Consultant

Charles LeMay, Productions J

Catherine Martel, Alice & Smith and YHP Group

Emma Molson, Sotheby's Art Institute

Amélie Elizabeth Pelly, Association des radiologistes du Québec

Jessica Rosen, L'Oréal Paris

Marjorie Roux, MATINÉE STUDIO relations publiques

Stefanie Stergiotis, Vic Studios

Maximiliano Tyrawskyj, National Bank of Canada

About the Fondation du MAC

The mission of the Fondation du MAC is to support the museum in its various areas of activity, namely the enrichment of its collection, exhibition production, promotion and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies, philanthropic foundations and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary art in Québec, Canada and abroad. The Foundation thus participates in the development of the very first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art in Canada: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. macm.org/foundation/

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For more than fifty years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has brought together local and international artists and their works with a variety of audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montréal and Québec. The Museum's headquarters, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, are set to undergo a major architectural overhaul, changing the face of the famed Place des arts. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, an iconic location in Montreal's Business district. As of December 1st, 2021, and throughout the renovations, the Museum will continue drawing in audiences with temporary exhibitions featuring outstanding artists and showcasing a variety of approaches. In addition to two main exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie will continue offering public programs as well as an array of educational services and community outreach activities. www.macm.org

Related links

http://www.macm.org

https://macm.org/fondation/

SOURCE Fondation du MAC

For further information: Interview requests: Olivier Lapierre, Press Relations, Printemps du MAC Committee, C. 514 583-3868, [email protected]