Blazesoft Recognized with Inclusion on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada List

Blazesoft, a leading provider of entertainment platforms Fortunecoins.com, Zulacasino.com, and Sportzino.com, celebrates inclusion on 2024 Best Workplaces™ List in Canada, ranking as number 34 out of 100 organizations.

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Blazesoft , a leading provider of entertainment platforms in the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce its inclusion in the coveted 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list, ranking as number 34 out of 100 leading organizations. The company received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® . This list and related stories will appear in a Special National Report on April 26, 2024, in The Globe and Mail.

Blazesoft, a leading provider of entertainment platforms, ranks as number 34 out of 100 leading organizations on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.) 98% of Blazesoft employees express pride in their work, team, and organization as a whole. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

Since its inception in 2016, Blazesoft has remained devoted to cultivating a safe and trusted reputation among its customers by partnering with industry-acclaimed leaders in gaming content, payments, cyber defense, responsible gaming protocol, and self-inclusion processes, to supply its user network with quality content of trending genres, while promoting informed play.

In line with Blazesoft's core tenets—to COMPLY with all applicable guidelines and regulations in everything it does, EMPOWER customers, partners, and stakeholders by working to inform, and ENHANCE existing practices by going above compliance and demonstrating leadership — the company has rolled out a range of initiatives with a focus on protecting the customer first.

Blazesoft's commitment to responsible social gameplay lies at the heart of the company's values and is also critical to its mission of providing sustainable and vibrant gaming platforms that are welcomed by the community. As the social gaming industry relies heavily on responsible, educated players, Blazesoft invests significant resources every year to give its users the tools they need to play responsibly. The company implements "healthy-play" training for all its employees to monitor and engage customers who need help to prevent "problem-playing." With its deeply rooted culture of compliance, the company ensures it adheres to the highest standards of social gaming responsibility.

Similarly, Blazesoft pledges an equal commitment to its corporate responsibility. In the last few years, the company has taken measures to be socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders, and the public. As part of that commitment, Blazesoft collaborated with Tentree, an organization that creates the most sustainable clothing as a vehicle to plant trees – 10 trees for every item sold.

At Blazesoft, a great employee experience is a value-pinned success factor as it encompasses everyone's contribution to the organization, irrespective of their role, background, or time spent working there. Blazesoft , which achieved its initial Great Place to Work® certification in Canada in 2023, is dedicated to promoting an inclusive and supportive workplace culture. In 2024, the company reinforced support of its employees by achieving an outstanding 98% satisfaction rate among its workforce, exceeding the average 60% employee satisfaction rate at a typical Canadian organization.

To be eligible for this esteemed recognition, workplaces must follow the stringent criteria, which include being #GPTW-Certified™ within the last year, having a certain number of employees complete the survey, and submitting a complete culture brief. The selection process relies on the averaging Trust Index score from all personnel in eligible organizations.

"To receive our first Great Place to Work® recognition is an honor that we deeply value, especially since it stems directly from our employees' feedback," said Mickey Blayvas, CEO of Blazesoft. "This acknowledgment underscores our ongoing devotion to cultivating a workplace baked-in camaraderie, where all employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to show up each day and succeed. We appreciate our Blazesoft community for their hard work and determination to serve our customers with the best care."

Blazesoft continues to uphold its name as a leading employer in Canada, offering advanced employee privileges such as medical coverage, paid courses, global conferences, and unique perks like holiday parties, annual retreats, and 'Happy Friday' lunches. Throughout Blazesoft's development, it will continue to prioritize an enriching work environment where women and men alike can flourish and contribute meaningfully.

To check out the complete 2024 results, visit Great Pace to Work® Best Workplaces in Canada.

To check out Blazesoft's Great Place to Work-Certified™ profile, visit Great Place to Work-Certified™ Companies .

To view and apply to open positions, visit Blazesoft Careers .

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com , and Sportzino.com the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place To Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on It. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca

For further information and media inquiries, please contact Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, at [email protected].

SOURCE Blazesoft Ltd.