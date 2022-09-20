Within the Atlantic Provinces of Canada, JF Taylor has been a leading manufacturer's representative of Plumbing, Heating, & Humidification for over 65 years. As a result of such expertise, they are committed to a detailed, rigorous review of all product lines before incorporating them into their portfolio. Upon evaluating Blade's industry leading IAQ technologies, President of JF Taylor, Andrew Campbell remarked,

"Blade is a Canadian based manufacturer, with a very enthusiastic, young, brilliant team, which makes high quality products for the HVAC Industry. Blade Air identified a need when COVID hit and were able to pivot quickly to design the best product to meet the current environment. They have done their research on existing products in the marketplace and developed their product lines on the attitude "How can we manufacture the best technology?".

I feel that Blade Air has the right products to make a very big health and environmental impact on the industry. We are looking forward to representing Blade Air for many years into the future."

About JF Taylor

Since 1954, JF Taylor Enterprises Ltd., has been a leading manufacturer's representative for Atlantic Canada in Plumbing, Heating, HVAC, Humidification and Pool Humidification. With over 65 years of dedicated service to the industry, this 3rd Generation owned business is respected by the engineering, contracting and wholesaler customers throughout the Maritimes. JF Taylor's staff is proud to represent the top and very best products from leading manufacturers in the industry.

About Blade:

Blade is an industry-leading manufacturer of Canadian-made commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) technology products located in Toronto, Ontario. They supply tailored, state-of-the-art indoor air quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Currently managing and improving indoor air quality in over 50 million square feet of building spaces across Canada, Blade is a trusted IAQ supplier to businesses and organizations across all industries and is the preferred vendor of choice to the Ontario government for IAQ technology.

For more information please visit: www.bladeair.com or call (416) 701-0201.

SOURCE Blade Filters Inc.