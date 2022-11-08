TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Blade, a Canadian commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions manufacturer, has announced a distribution agreement with Enviroair Industries, a leading manufacturer's agent operating in the HVACR industry, offering state-of-the-art products for industrial, institutional, and commercial projects. The agreement includes the exclusive distribution of Blade's all-Canadian manufactured product portfolio of IAQ solutions, including portable HEPA air purifiers, UVC air sanitization and electrostatic polarized HVAC filters in Quebec, Canada. Being a Canadian-based manufacturer assures quality, durability, fast lead times, capable technical support, and local parts availability for all of Blade's products.

With many suppliers still on the cutting edge of technology, Enviroair Industries is the bridge between identifying a need and an HVAC solution. They help you make more sustainable decisions by offering efficient and environmentally conscientious solutions to ensure the success of your project, especially as part of a sustainable development objective or achieving LEED levels. They are manufacturing representatives that go above and beyond to deliver quality solutions.

'Enviroair and all its Quebec based offices are excited to be partnering with a premier filtration company that truly understands the ever-changing market we live in. Blade is a leader in commercial indoor air quality and when combined with Enviroair, will be a force in our market.'

-Richard Boivin, Technical Sales

About Enviroair

Enviroair Industries prides themselves on fostering an environment of passion, integrity, professionalism, and flexibility offering our customers the highest value of partnership. Extensive experience has allowed them to help more owners, professionals, and contractors achieve their objectives. Whether by bringing new technologies or design support, they help customers make more sustainable decisions by offering efficient and environmentally conscientious advice and alternatives to ensure the success of their project. Enviroair's unique and integrated levels of knowledge go beyond the product.

About Blade:

Blade is an industry-leading manufacturer of Canadian-made commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) technology products located in Toronto, Ontario. They supply tailored, state-of-the-art indoor air quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Currently managing and improving indoor air quality in over 50 million square feet of building spaces across Canada, Blade is a trusted IAQ supplier to businesses and organizations across all industries and is the preferred vendor of choice to the Ontario government for IAQ technology.

