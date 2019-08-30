Blacks Harbour residents to benefit from improved water and sewer infrastructure

BLACKS HARBOUR, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in modern infrastructure play a key role in ensuring Canadians and their families have access to reliable water and wastewater services that meet their needs.

Today, Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announced funding towards new water and sewer services in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick.

The project will provide properties on Glennie Court and the nearby ballfield with water and sewer services. It will also include upgrades to three lift stations to prevent the release of materials, as well as the roadwork necessary to complete the project. The residents of Blacks Harbour will benefit from clean water, helping preserve the health of the community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20,000 in this project through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The Government of New Brunswick is providing over $10,000. The Village of Blacks Harbour will provide the balance of the funding.



"Modern water and wastewater infrastructure supports Canada's ongoing transition to a clean, sustainable growth economy, and helps create well-paying middle class jobs. The infrastructure improvements in Blacks Harbour will ensure residents continue to have access to safe drinking water, protecting the community for years to come."

Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding will support green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding will support green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

