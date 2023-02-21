BlackNorth Initiative is set to be the first Black-led Black-serving non-profit to close the day on the TSX

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the BlackNorth Initiative, the first Black-led non-profit to close the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), will be joined by Eliza Casinather, Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at TMX Group, to close the market in celebration of Black History Month and to recognize the outstanding success of their inaugural BlackNorth Excellence gala. The event was an evening that celebrated Black Excellence in Canada.

As a response to the urgent need to end systemic racism against Black Canadians, the BlackNorth Initiative is committed to utilizing a business-first mindset to eliminate anti-Black systemic barriers affecting Black Canadians. The organization is on a mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of people's lives.

Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Executive Director of BlackNorth Initiative, spoke about the importance of Black History Month and shared her thoughts on the success of the BlackNorth Initiative Excellence gala and what it means for the BlackNorth Initiative. "We celebrate Black History Month to recognize and honour the contributions of Black people in Canada and to acknowledge the ongoing struggle for equity and justice. The Inaugural BlackNorth Excellence gala was an unforgettable evening that celebrated Black excellence in Canada. It was an incredible opportunity to recognize Black Canadians' contributions and inspire future generations. We are proud to be the first Black-led organization to close the market today and partner with TMX Group."

Eliza Casinather, Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at TMX Group, also spoke about the significance of Black History Month and the importance of recognizing Black Excellence in Canada. "At TMX Group, we are committed to promoting diversity and inclusion across our organization, and Black History Month is an important opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians. We are proud to stand with the BlackNorth Initiative in their mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of people's lives."

About BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of our lives by utilizing a business-first mindset. We are committed to the removal of anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. For more information, visit: https://blacknorth.ca/ and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE BlackNorth Initiative

