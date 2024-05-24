BlackNorth Initiative Gala 2024: Igniting Change through the Celebration of African Renaissance

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The BlackNorth Initiative is proud to announce its 2nd annual Excellence Gala, taking place at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto on Saturday, May 25, 2024. This year's theme, "African Renaissance," celebrates the rich cultural heritage and pivotal contributions of the Black community toward fostering a diverse and inclusive society.

The evening will begin with a VIP reception at 5:00 PM, followed by general admission at 6:00 PM. The gala will feature a distinguished line-up of speakers and guests, including The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, The Honourable Chief Justice Michael Tulloch, Dr. Wesley J. Hall, His Excellency Anselm Ransford Adzete Sowah, Ghanaian High Commissioner to Canada, Thandiwe Fadane, South African Consulate General, Mike Fernandez, SVP, Chief Communications Officer of Enbridge, and Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Chief Executive Officer of BlackNorth Initiative and more. Attendees will be treated to keynote speeches, award presentations, and special performances, all designed to honour the profound influence of Black excellence.

The Excellence Gala stands as a cornerstone event for the BlackNorth Initiative, not only raising critical funds but also heightening awareness for transformative programs that empower Black families with homeownership opportunities, nurture Black entrepreneurial ventures, and promote racial equity in workplaces. From its inception, the BlackNorth Initiative has been at the forefront of the battle against systemic anti-Black racism in Canada. Among its significant accomplishments are the development of a racial equity playbook adopted by over 500 Canadian corporations, the facilitation of homeownership for ten Black families, and the implementation of numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing educational and professional opportunities within the Black community.

Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Chief Executive Officer of BlackNorth Initiative, states, "As we gather for the Excellence Gala, we not only celebrate the profound legacy and vibrant spirit of the African Renaissance, but we also ignite a renewed commitment to eradicate systemic barriers and champion equality. Each story of Black excellence we honour tonight fuels our resolve to transform our society into one where every Black individual can achieve their fullest potential. Together, we are building a future where racial equity is not just an aspiration, but a reality." Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of BlackNorth Initiative, adds, "The theme 'African Renaissance' perfectly captures our mission to celebrate the past, present, and future contributions of the Black community, inspiring a legacy of equality and opportunity."

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to close the gaps created by systemic anti-Black racism for Black Canadians—a Canada where systemic anti-Black racism does not exist. For more information, visit https://blacknorth.ca/ and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

