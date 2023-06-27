BlackNorth Initiative and Ontario Power Generation Partner to Revolutionize Career Opportunities for the Black Community

BlackNorth Initiative to launch a one-stop-shop platform designed to empower the next generation of Black leadership

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The BlackNorth Initiative is proud to partner with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) for the launch of the BlackNorth Connect Program.

The program will connect Black Canadians directly to professional and networking opportunities with leading corporations. It will empower the next generation of Black changemakers by leveling the playing field with equitable access to employment, mentorship, scholarship, bursary and internship opportunities across industries. Further, the program provides corporations with a large pool of qualified candidates, supporting their efforts to achieve a more equitable and diverse workforce.

As per the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge, the goal is to build a pipeline to increase representation from the Black community on Boards of Directors and in executive positions. To drive real and measurable change, BNI's target is to ensure, at a minimum, 3.5% of executive and board roles based in Canada are held by Black leaders by 2025.

The BlackNorth Connect program will ensure that Black communities across Canada are aware of opportunities for employment within BNI's signatory base and that corporations support increasing Black community representation in the workforce.

"Unemployment rates disproportionately affect the Black community, hindering social progress and stifling economic growth. It is not only a matter of equity, but also an economic imperative. By harnessing the full potential of our diverse workforce, we unlock innovation, foster prosperity, and forge a stronger future for all.," says Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, BlackNorth Initiative's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to collaborate with OPG, the founding partner of the BlackNorth Connect Program, and a signatory of the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge. We're looking forward to jointly paving a way for a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive workforce."

"Building a diverse, equitable workforce is not just the right thing to do; it fosters a culture of inclusion that helps drive our success," said Ken Hartwick, OPG's President and CEO and Executive Sponsor of OPG's Employee Resource Group for Racial Equity. "Through our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, we are charting a path to increase diverse leadership and break down systemic barriers to truly equitable workplaces. The BlackNorth Connect Program will help us meet these goals."

The program is now open: sign up today at www.blacknorthconnect.ca – join other Black professionals and be the catalyst of your own success story.

Embrace the power of BlackNorth Connect, where doors are opened, dreams are realized, and possibilities become limitless.

BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of our lives by utilizing a business-first mindset. We are committed to the removal of systemic anti-Black barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. For more information, visit: https://blacknorth.ca/ and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

