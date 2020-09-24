BlackLine Now Offering Continuing Professional Development Credits for Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is now offering continuing professional development credits (CPDs) to Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs). Canadian CPAs can start earning their CPDs through more than 70 webinars and events produced by BlackLine each year, including the company's upcoming annual user conference BeyondTheBlack™ 2020: The Modern Accounting Virtual Experience.

Scott Carpentier, regional vice president for BlackLine in Canada commented, "BlackLine Canada is excited to offer our clients and the broader accounting community this value-added service to help accountants maintain their designation through our platform, while also learning about modern accounting and how to build a solid foundation for sustainable accounting processes."

BlackLine's cloud-based solutions transform finance and accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key processes, helping large and midsize organizations across the globe modernize their F&A operations. As the leading cloud financial close and accounting automation software provider, BlackLine helps over 3,100 companies around the world solve business challenges and scale for growth. Many leading midsize and enterprise companies, including Canadian Pacific Railway, Dentalcorp, McCain Foods, RewardOps, and TELUS Corp., are already realizing the benefits of using BlackLine to automate and modernize processes in F&A.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

