BlackLine Continues Asia-Pacific Expansion

LOS ANGELES and SYDNEY and SINGAPORE, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it is expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region by opening a new office, appointing two new leaders, and launching a data center in Sydney.

New Regional Headquarters Opens in Sydney

BlackLine has moved its APAC regional headquarters into new office space on Castlereagh Street in Sydney's central business district. The collaborative workspace enables the company to support market expansion and regional employee growth while better serving local customers and partners.

Two Experienced Leaders Join BlackLine APAC

Rosie Cairnes has been appointed as regional vice president of the account management organization. Ms. Cairnes has three decades of IT industry sales, business development and management experience working for organizations including SmartForce, SAI Global and SkillSoft. Based in Sydney, she will focus on driving customer adoption and growth.

Nikhil Parambath joins BlackLine as regional vice president for enterprise accounts. Mr. Parambath has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, having previously worked for industry leaders Salesforce, SunGard and Oracle. From BlackLine's Singapore office, he will drive market expansion across APAC.

New Data Center to Improve Speed, Security and Data Sovereignty

BlackLine will soon open a data center within a Google Cloud facility in Sydney. The data center is expected to enhance customer service delivery across the region while bolstering the company's capacity to scale and support customer growth. It also will support customers' data sovereignty requirements while increasing speed and offering best-of-breed information security.

BlackLine expects the new data center to simplify and accelerate the migration of its APAC customers to Google Cloud. The addition complements other data centers across the US and Europe, expanding the company's global coverage to better serve the company's growing customer base.

"We remain focused on delivering the best customer experience and fast-tracking time to value," said Lee Thompson, BlackLine's senior vice president for APAC. "With a local data center, new regional hub, outstanding local sales leadership, and partners skilled in finance and accounting automation, we offer our customers the trust and confidence they need as we expand to ensure their ongoing success."

For the nearly 10 percent of BlackLine's customers in APAC, BlackLine is hosting its annual BeyondTheBlack user conferences this week with events in Sydney and Melbourne and a Finance Transformation Series event to follow next week in Singapore.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

