BlackLine Chief Information Security Officer Named to 2023 CISOs Connect™ Top 100

Jill Knesek recognized for her contributions delivering trusted and secure accounting automation software solutions to thousands of customers worldwide

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Jill Knesek has been named one of the Top 100 CISOs in North America by CISOs Connect™, an invitation-only community for enterprise security executives. Knesek was recognized for implementing cutting-edge information security protocols, demonstrating visionary leadership, and fostering a robust culture of cyber security awareness throughout the company.

The CISOs Connect Top 100 commends "preeminent security leaders" who are driving innovative solutions and transforming their organization's cybersecurity strategies. The selection process is rigorous, with nominees judged based on their vision, leadership, innovation, and industry involvement.

"BlackLine has a long history at the forefront of adoption of information security standards," said Knesek. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the team's tireless work to stay ahead of the curve and ensure security and privacy across all our cloud services."

BlackLine was first in the cloud financial close automation category to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification and complete a SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 examination and third-party audit 10 years ago. Since then, BlackLine has repeatedly been first to add new ISO/IEC and other key security and privacy certifications, including most recently ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27018.

Knesek has been instrumental in reinforcing BlackLine's position as a trusted provider of a secure financial operations management platform for thousands of customers worldwide. "Keeping our clients' and employees' confidential information safe and private is a top priority," BlackLine Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker said. "Jill's efforts ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity practices is fundamental to our success."

A licensed CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) and CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), Knesek has more than 25 years of cybersecurity experience working in both internal and customer-facing roles including serving in CISO positions at Cheetah Digital, Mattel, and BT Global Services. Previously, she served as a special agent for the FBI, assigned to the Cyber Crime Squad in the Los Angeles field office.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

For further information: Ashley Dyer, PR Director, BlackLine, 818-936-7166, [email protected]