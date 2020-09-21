BlackBerry Partners with American Red Cross on Community Safety and Resilience

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) announced today that it is extending its partnership with the American Red Cross, with the purpose of enabling safe and resilient communities. BlackBerry will donate its BlackBerry® AtHoc® software to the Red Cross, powering its mission to provide emergency assistance, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education to all people in need.

BlackBerry has been a partner of the Red Cross for several years, helping them respond effectively to disasters, including recent wildfires, hurricanes and other events.

Resilient communities are less vulnerable to economic, social and environmental crisis, increasing their long-term sustainability. Partnerships increase the impact of the critical work businesses must do to address the key global challenges we are all facing today. The partnership between BlackBerry and the Red Cross supports BlackBerry's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals .

"BlackBerry is proud to partner with the American Red Cross to empower sustainable communities," said Neelam Sandhu, Vice President of Business Operations & Strategic Accounts, Office of the CEO. "BlackBerry AtHoc enables communities to effectively respond to crisis, helping to save lives and aiding post-disaster recovery."

"We are so grateful for our partnership with BlackBerry, whose support enables us to help people in need, during large scale disasters like the recent and ongoing wildfires," said Jennifer Adrio Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region. "One thing you can't get back in a disaster is time, and BlackBerry's AtHoc system enables us to communicate through multiple channels during times of crisis."

BlackBerry AtHoc, the most secure critical event management solution, gives organizations the information they need to make critical safety decisions in real-time, helping to protect lives, assets and operations, during planned and unplanned events. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

http://BlackBerry.com

