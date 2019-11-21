BlackBerry Balances Demand for Productivity and Security with Updated UEM Software Suite

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) today announced the availability of BlackBerry® Secure UEM & Productivity Suites to help businesses simplify the management of their fast-changing security and complex Internet of Things (IoT) environments.

A strategic update of the company's industry-leading Enterprise Mobility Suite, BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites are now offered as three tiered suites, allowing organizations to choose the solution that best fits their security and productivity needs now, and then seamlessly choose more advanced capabilities as the demands of their organizations evolve.

"As the number of endpoints and devices continues to grow in the Internet of Things, enterprises and governments require flexible solutions to safeguard their data, while allowing users to be productive and safe," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Products, BlackBerry. "By continuing to innovate on one of our flagship solutions, we're delivering on our promise to meet the evolving needs of our global customers and prove that organizations can have both world-class security and productivity in a streamlined solution."

BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites provide IT leaders and end users secure access to tools, applications, and files for enhanced productivity, collaboration, and agility. The new BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites offerings are as follows:

Choice Suite – Allows businesses to boost productivity and reduce costs with secure access to key business tools and analytics.

The Choice Suite offers the ability to manage all devices and apps, across key platforms and device ownership models.

Freedom Suite – Enables customers to improve team agility with collaboration applications, app customization, and enterprise-grade security.

Building on the Choice Suite, the Freedom Suite offers content collaboration platform, identity and access management, development tools for custom apps, and the ability for users to securely interoperate with Microsoft® mobility apps.

Limitless Suite – Equips organizations with additional security for file protection and Digital Rights Management (DRM).

The Limitless Suite expands on the Choice and Freedom Suites with multi-channel notification capabilities and a secure content collaboration platform with complete DRM for file level security policies.

Early Industry Praise

"BlackBerry continues to innovate and deepen its UEM portfolio and these new suites will help meet the needs of customers looking to secure valuable endpoints in the IoT," said Jack Gold, President and Principal Analyst, J. Gold Associates, LLC. "Organizations realize they need powerful and flexible solutions to protect their critical data and employees, while still keeping pace with a rapidly changing environment of devices and apps. Solutions like BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites create a better cybersecurity experience across the enterprise, while providing the necessary tools to manage an increasingly diverse environment."

"BlackBerry has consistently shown a willingness to adapt to meet their customers' needs and this latest product update is no different," said Zekeria Oezdemir, CTO, novalink GmbH. "As a Platinum Partner in Switzerland, being able to provide a more streamlined portfolio from BlackBerry will enable us to offer our customers more value and the features they need to meet their changing security and business needs."

"When it comes to work productivity and security, the easier we can make things for our team members, the better," said Collin Buechler, Chief Information Security, Data Privacy & Compliance Officer, ConvergeOne. "The BlackBerry team has become a true partner for our organization as we look to integrate new technologies and users. We're confident these new BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites will help us to remain both agile and secure, while driving ConvergeOne's digital transformation."

A leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, BlackBerry's unique approach to UEM brings a new level of sophistication to organizations that focus on highly secure mobility, collaboration, IoT and modern management. To learn more about BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites, click here: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/blackberry-secure-uem-suites#top

