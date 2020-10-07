BlackBerry AtHoc Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Critical Event Management

WATERLOO, Ont., Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) today announced the integration of its critical event management platform, BlackBerry® AtHoc®, with the real-time collaboration platform, Microsoft Teams.

As the newly remote workforce adopts productivity tools to get work done and stay connected with teams during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations need to establish IT and security rules for extended virtual working. Integrating BlackBerry AtHoc will ensure that any organization managing critical events using Teams is able to contact, alert, and account for everyone within the organization directly through the Teams platform should an incident transpire.

Already implemented across multiple industries such as federal and local government, public safety and law enforcement, financial services, manufacturing and healthcare, BlackBerry AtHoc gives peace of mind against a range of risks, from service degradation to natural disasters and industrial accidents. AtHoc helps mitigate operational disruption when an incident occurs and gives users visibility into the status of employees and assets to ensure critical business operations are not affected.

"In a large global organization, time is of the essence," said David Wiseman, Vice President of Secure Communications at BlackBerry. "With BlackBerry AtHoc, incident response managers are able to publish as many alerts and updates as needed to any device. This new capability to manage the incident response process through Teams will streamline communications and give greater visibility over the recovery progress of an unfolding event. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our footprint and provide necessary support to those who are already using the Teams platform."

Teams creates very specific organizational structures within the platform that can be used to rapidly contact specific users or groups through AtHoc. Delivering unified and end-to-end communications, incident response teams can quickly and securely notify the correct people of an incident and establish a two-way dialogue that keeps all parties informed without needing to leave the Teams application.

"BlackBerry AtHoc integrations with Microsoft Teams are important for our mutual customers," said Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem Marketing at Microsoft Corp. "Providing business continuity assurance is a priority and this integration delivers an enhanced tool for ongoing, secure communications."

For more information about BlackBerry AtHoc, please visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc.

