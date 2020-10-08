BlackBerry AtHoc and ServiceNow Partner to Deliver Secure and Reliable Incident Response Management

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) today announced it has partnered with ServiceNow to integrate the BlackBerry® AtHoc® service within the Now platform for rapid crisis communications and IT service management. By integrating BlackBerry AtHoc into the Now Platform workflow stack, IT operations teams can now leverage multiple communications channels in the case of an incident, allowing for more efficient and secure communication. This leads to higher levels of collaboration with the wider business to maintain efficiency, productivity and profitability.

With this partnership, IT teams will have the ability to alert and assemble a best-in-class crisis team to troubleshoot and resolve any issue such as a critical service outage or an interruption to service, directly within the ServiceNow interface on the Now Platform. Not needing to leave the platform removes the friction of multiple windows and open applications to allow faster incident response and better management of the problem. Teams will also be able to monitor the audit log to conduct a post-mortem review of the incident response.

"We understand that our customers spend a lot of time on the ServiceNow platform planning for and developing workflows to meet their business needs," said Ramon Pinero, vice president of BlackBerry AtHoc Services, BlackBerry. "With BlackBerry AtHoc embedded into their ServiceNow workflows, customers can now seamlessly send timely and secure notifications about critical events, such as service outages and new return to work guidelines to its users without having to switch from the ServiceNow experience, thereby minimizing disruptions to the organization and reducing overall recovery time."

"This partnership pairs together two best of breed players to offer world-class, secure incident response management within a comprehensive digital workflow," said Matt Schvimmer, senior vice president and general manager of ITSM Business Unit at ServiceNow. "We are delighted to have BlackBerry AtHoc as a trusted partner and look forward to offering our customers AtHoc capabilities directly from our App Store."

As a leader in data security, BlackBerry AtHoc allows organizations to safely and securely communicate with their workforce and other organizations through any device. BlackBerry AtHoc leverages the power of mobility, hybrid cloud, and the IP network to deliver a unified and secure end-to-end solution capable of real-time collaboration, keeping critical business operations running.

BlackBerry hosted its annual Security Summit this week, where industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe discussed a range of topics, including security in a remote working world, business continuity, Zero Trust/zero touch, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and crisis communications for employee safety. OnDemand content from Security Summit is available here, including sessions about BlackBerry AtHoc and secure communications. For more information about BlackBerry AtHoc, please visit: BlackBerry.com/AtHoc.

