BlackBerry and LG Expand Partnership to Drive Advancements in Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technology

New Collaborative Supply Agreement to Support Development of Next Generation Infotainment Systems, Digital Instrument Cluster, Digital Consolidated Cockpit, Telematics and More for Key Global OEMs.

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) announced today that it is expanding its partnership with LG Electronics Inc. to accelerate the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology for automotive OEMs and suppliers around the world.

As part of the agreement, LG Electronics will use a range of BlackBerry QNX software and services to build next generation digital consolidated cockpits, including infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters, and telematics systems for multiple OEMs.

The expanded relationship builds on a long history of collaboration between LG and BlackBerry and covers multiple next generation programs from multiple OEMs from around the world. For the new systems, BlackBerry will provide LG with QNX software including QNX Software Development Platform (SDP 7.0), QNX OS for Safety, QNX Hypervisor, QNX acoustics middleware, QNX SDK for Apps and Media, as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

"BlackBerry has been a trusted supplier to LG for nearly 15 years, providing flexible QNX-based software solutions that have helped them to deliver millions of high-quality systems to the world's leading automakers," said Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions, BlackBerry. "We are thrilled to build on and expand our relationship with them as part of our commitment to provide automakers with safety-certified, secure and reliable solutions and look forward to our teams working closely together to help produce cutting-edge cars for the future of automotive market."

"BlackBerry QNX has been our long-term, reliable partner for more than a decade, providing high performance, secure and trusted mission-critical software solutions that have helped LG delivered millions of high-quality systems to the world's automakers," said Hwang Won-yong, Head of Audio, Video, Navigation and Cluster Engineering, LG's Vehicle Component Solutions Company. "We are pleased to further expand and strengthen our partnership with BlackBerry QNX, using its innovative solutions in the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies including the future of in-vehicle infotainment systems."

As the leader in safety-certified, secure, and reliable software for the automobile industry, BlackBerry currently provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art safety-certified foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation has led to its QNX technology being embedded in more than 150 million vehicles on the road today. It is used by the top seven automotive Tier 1s, and by 40+ OEMs including Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, KIA, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, and Volkswagen. The company partners with automotive Tier 1s, like Aptiv, Denso, Panasonic and Visteon, and silicon partners, such as Intel, Qualcomm, Nvidia, NXP and Renesas.

To learn more about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the autonomous vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx.

