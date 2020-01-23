Black History Month stamp celebrates little-known hockey history

In the late 19th century, Baptist Church leaders believed all-Black hockey would be a great way to attract young Black men to the Church to strengthen their religious path. Games became community events that brought mixed audiences together in the stands; and post-game meals united Black players from different communities.

There was no predetermined game schedule. Rather, teams challenged each other to matches by telegraph or by placing ads in local newspapers. Organizers, players and newspapers of the day called the ultimate prize the Colored Hockey Championship, a term not in use today, but which the stamp issue retains because it is historically accurate.

The stamp acknowledges some of the game's early developments, including some of the earliest recorded uses of down-to-the-ice goaltending, which was later adopted by players in "white-only" leagues, including professional leagues. At that time, hockey goalies in other leagues stood upright.

The first record of an all-Black hockey game in the Halifax area dates back to March 1895 and involved the Dartmouth Jubilees and the Halifax Stanleys. Six more teams would soon form, including one from Prince Edward Island. There were the Halifax Eurekas, Africville Sea-Sides, Truro Victorias, Hammonds Plains Moss Backs, Amherst Royals and Charlottetown West End Rangers.

The golden era of all-Black hockey was between 1900 and 1905, when games often outdrew those of "white-only" leagues, but teams continued to play for the Colored Hockey Championship until the 1930s.

Designed by Lara Minja of Lime Design, the stamp features an illustration of the Halifax Eurekas, the Colored Hockey Champions in 1904. The illustration by Ron Dollekamp is based on a historical photograph. The stamp is available in booklets of 10; the Official First Day Cover is cancelled in Halifax.

Canada Post is proud to honour the courage of those who organized and played all-Black hockey and helped to make this little-known story part of Canada's national discussion.

Click here for stamp images and Details magazine and canadapost.ca/magazine.

