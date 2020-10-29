Black Friday Deals Starting Early at Best Buy Canada

Dozens of Black Friday deals available now

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - This year, the holidays are starting earlier than ever at Best Buy Canada. Dozens of top deals from the ad, which hasn't even been released yet are available right now. This will be a holiday season like no other, and Best Buy wants to help customers find the gifts they want, how and when they want.

Best Buy Canada will be providing great deals throughout the month of November. Canadians are encouraged to think about shopping early to benefit from less crowds, more inventory, and faster shipping. Our Black Friday guarantee will put your mind at ease while you shop. If the price of one of the deals is lowered before Black Friday, Best Buy will refund the difference.

Holiday purchases can be made in three ways this year - in-store, with strict safety protocols, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next day delivery in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, and by reserving online with quick and easy pick-up in person or from their vehicle within one hour.

"At Best Buy, this holiday is all about providing customers with options to shop how and when they want. This is what we are preparing for in every area of our business," said Jason Abrams, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Best Buy Canada. "Collectively, we're confident in our preparation. We have been working diligently to offer the best inventory with our vendors and the most options for delivery with our carriers."

Additional resources like allowing our customers to chat online with a store associate in real-time have been added this holiday season. The health and well-being of employees, customers, partners, and the communities Best Buy serves is top priority. A curated list of the season's top tech gifts can be found online at BestBuy.ca.

Some of Best Buy's Black Friday deals available now:

Samsung 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for 2399.99 (Save $600 )

QLED Smart TV for 2399.99 (Save ) Save up to $1300 on select TVs

on select TVs Sony Overear Noise cancelling headphones WH1000XM3 for 299.99 (Save $150 )

) Save $200 on the Microsoft Surface 3 13.5" Touchscreen Laptop

Click here to shop these Black Friday deals now.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omni-channel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 170 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca

For further information: Media contact: Anjee Gill, E: [email protected], T: (604) 809-3416

