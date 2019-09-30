BLACK+DECKER™ Selects Orckestra's Innovative Platform to Power the Online Experience of Pria, a New Automated Personal Medication Assistant

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Orckestra Technologies Inc., an omnichannel solutions leader and subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), is proud to announce that BLACK+DECKER has selected Orckestra's API-first platform to build the unique new commerce experience of Pria, BLACK+DECKER's newest automated home healthcare assistant device.

Pria™ by BLACK+DECKER is a device that empowers caregivers to support and monitor one or more persons' medication and healthcare schedule, without interrupting their independent lifestyle. The Pria device dispenses medication, ensuring the right medication is provided to the right person at the right time, and provides connection and visibility between caregivers and their patients or loved ones through interactive technology.

BLACK+DECKER is leveraging Orckestra's API-first platform to create compelling online content and experiences, and to enable a new subscription-based commerce capability that integrates various enterprise platforms to deliver BLACK+DECKER's first subscription business.

"Pria is solving an important problem by providing better care and medication management at scale. Creating the right content and commerce experience for Pria and enabling new IoT commerce initiatives in the future requires a flexible API-first commerce platform like the Orckestra Commerce Cloud. We're very excited to be working with Stanley Healthcare and BLACK+DECKER on such an important initiative," said Louis Fournier, President of Orckestra Technologies Inc.

About Orckestra Technologies Inc.

Orckestra Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of modern commerce solutions, offering a single commerce platform to create and manage the most engaging shopping experiences across the web, mobile and in-store. Built on the Microsoft Azure open cloud, our Commerce Orchestration™ Platform establishes a unique central commerce layer that unifies all retail systems and customer touchpoints, and helps enterprise organizations grow their business successfully in the global marketplace. We fuel digital innovation for leading retailers, grocers and branded manufacturers, enabling them to deliver differentiated commerce experiences faster with lower IT burden and operating costs, and maximum revenue growth.

Orckestra is a subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a Canadian leader in information technology.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1 877-677-9088.

